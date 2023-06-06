Amritsar : Dal Khalsa leads march, declared Bandh for today

On the eve of the Operation Blue Star anniversary, Dal Khalsa, a radical Sikh organisation, staged a "remembrance parade" here on Monday, bearing Khalistani flags and images of the damaged Akal Takht and Sikh combatants.

The march began at Burj Akali Phoola Singh and ended at Darbar Sahib with a 'ardas' (Sikh prayer) being offered.

The Dal Khalsa president, Harpal Singh Cheema, stated, "We put out a'remembrance procession' in Amritsar to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought until their last breath for our cause and to tell the Centre that we have neither forgotten nor will forgive the perpetrators of Operation Blue Star.

In June 1984, the Indian Army launched Operation Blue Star to flush out other terrorists hiding underground in the Golden Temple and capture pro-Khalistan ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. To protest "Operation Blue Star," the hardline Sikh group also called for a "Amritsar shutdown" on June 6 (Tuesday). Dal Khalsa declared June 6 to be Khalistan Day as well.