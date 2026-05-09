ED Raids in Punjab Expose Deep-Rooted Corruption and Political Patronage Under AAP Government: Munish Raizada

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, former president of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), said that the recent raid by ED at 12 locations across Punjab have once again exposed widespread corruption and alleged misuse of power by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. These raids are reportedly linked to serious allegations involving Change of Land Use irregularities, financial misconduct, and money laundering.
Dr. Raizada said that what is even more alarming is the apparent emergence of political patronage in the entire matter. Reports suggest that individuals allegedly connected to these irregularities include Nitin Gohil and Preet Pal Singh Dhindsa, who are considered close associates of CM Bhagwant Mann.
Reflecting on the Aam Aadmi Party’s deviation from its core principal, Dr. Raizada said that AAP was formed with the promise to bring transparency, clean governance, and an end to corruption. However, over the last 14 years, the party’s functioning has repeatedly come under scrutiny due to allegations of illegal funding, money laundering, scams, and the sale of political tickets to wealthy individuals. A significant number of its Rajya Sabha members are industrialists and financially influential personalities, many of whom have now distanced themselves from the party and shifted their political loyalties elsewhere.
In Punjab, AAP had promised “badlaav” and a new model of governance. Instead, the last four and a half years have been marked by allegations of corruption, extortion, poor governance, and administrative failures. While the party heavily relied on publicity campaigns and advertisements in Delhi to project success, the ground reality in Punjab has disappointed large sections of the public.
Concerns have also been raised regarding the law-and-order situation and the alleged political misuse of government machinery. Critics allege that the Punjab Police is increasingly being used to settle political scores rather than serve the people of the state. Cases involving political opponents and former allies have intensified after they distanced themselves from the party.
He further says that there are also serious questions regarding the AAP government’s approach towards extremist elements in Punjab. The party has faced criticism for allegedly giving indirect political space to radical voices, which many believe could disturb social harmony and peace in the state.
Furthermore, allegations of political vendetta have surfaced after several former associates and Rajya Sabha members reportedly faced administrative pressure, FIRs, raids, or withdrawal of security following their departure from the party. Such actions raise concerns about intolerance toward dissent within the party structure.
He also added that the people of Punjab were promised honest politics, transparent governance, and a corruption-free administration. Instead, the state has witnessed growing allegations of financial irregularities, misuse of authority, and political opportunism. The recent ED action has once again highlighted the urgent need for accountability, transparency, and an impartial investigation into all allegations of corruption and abuse of power.
Punjab deserves a government that works for the welfare of its people, upholds law and order, promotes development, and protects democratic values with honesty and accountability. The state needs leadership focused on public service and progress, not political survival, propaganda, corruption, and misuse of power.
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