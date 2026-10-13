Sidhu Moose Wala’s Two-Year-Old Brother Recreates the Late Singer’s Iconic Thigh-Slap Gesture in Canada; Netizens Raise Concerns, Highlighting the Burden of Carrying a Legacy at a Young Age

The concert used 3D holographic projections alongside Sidhu Moose Wala’s original vocals. The singer was known for hit songs such as Same Beef, 295, and Legend, among others. Attended by a huge crowd, the concert aimed to bring the late singer’s live performances back to life. The event also featured the Punjabi singer and rapper’s former collaborators. While his two-year-old brother’s appearance has been making rounds on the internet, with some calling him “cute,” others have expressed concern about the burden of carrying a legacy from such a young age.

See Also: Global Crackdown on Bishnoi Gang: US Indicts Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Operation Hard Ball for Running Crime Syndicate

Netizens React to Sidhu Moose Wala’s Brother at Toronto Concert

Several users expressed concern, writing, “Not every child has to carry the weight of a legacy.” One X user wrote, “Let him enjoy his childhood, grow at his own pace, and choose his own path. He deserves to be a child first, not a symbol of someone else’s legacy.”

“It looks like his parents can't live with the loss of their son, so a toddler is put on stage to fill a dead man's place. Unreal,” wrote another user on X. Some users also expressed the view that the child should be kept away from the limelight. “Apparently, even a toddler can’t just be a toddler anymore,” wrote another user.

Who Is Sidhu Moose Wala

Late singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was born in 1992 in Moosa village, Punjab. His original name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. Known for his Punjabi rap and songs, he made his debut in 2016 and built his music career over the years. Many of his songs became superhits, and he earned the distinction of having the highest number of singles on the Billboard India Song Chart.

He also joined the Indian National Congress in 2021 and contested from the Mansa constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Sidhu Moose Wala lost the seat to Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was also a controversial figure due to his portrayal of guns and violence in his music videos. On May 29, 2022, the singer was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, a Canada-based Indian gangster closely linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.



[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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