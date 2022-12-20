Rahul Gandhi opens 'shop of love' in the 'market of hatred'

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been going on for 100 days now.

"After Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, we are now in Rajasthan. I also meet other dear friends along the way. Usually, they stand above the BJP office. When I am passing by, I greet them by waving to them. In the market of hatred, I am opening a shop of love. You hate me, you abuse me... But your shop is of hate, while my shop is of love.

"And it's not just my store, it's the entire organization's store. During the freedom struggle, Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Ambedkar, and Azad all opened shops of love in the market of hatred. I would also request BJP leaders to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. In the end, you will have to do this because our religion, our country is all about love, and not of hatred," Rahul Gandhi said.

Praising the Rajasthan government, Rahul Gandhi said that perhaps the best schemes for the poor in the country can be found in Rajasthan.

The Congress MP said that when he was travelling in other states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, people used to meet him and say that they want a kidney transplant, but don't have the money.



