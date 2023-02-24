Kota coaching student writes 'Sorry mom' before hanging himself

Another coaching student in Rajasthan's Kota committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Kunhadi area of the city, which is a hub for students preparing for various competitive examinations, on Wednesday night.

Abhishek, 17, a resident of UP's Badaun, UP, was living in a Kota hostel for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He was not going to coaching for some time but was taking online classes from the hostel itself.

Police officials said that it was reported at 9 p.m. on Thursday that a student was not opening a room in Datar Residency for nearly 24 hours.

"We went to the spot and broke the door of the room. The student was found hanging from a noose. A suicide note has been found in the room."