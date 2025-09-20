Rajasthan: Two inmates escape from Jaipur Central Jail, raising fresh security concerns

Jaipur, Sep 20: Security at Jaipur Central Jail has once again come under question after two inmates escaped in the early hours of Saturday.

The jailbreak, which occurred around 3 a.m., has sparked serious concerns as the same jail had previously been the source of threats to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

According to officials, the two inmates managed to escape by scaling the main boundary wall using a rubber pipe connected inside the jail, likely from the bathroom area.

The jail administration discovered the escape during routine checks and immediately alerted the police. An investigation has been launched.

ADG (Prisons) Roopendra Singh confirmed the incident and identified the two escapees. One inmate is from Karauli district, and the other from Uttar Pradesh.

Anas Kumar, son of Nafish Khan, is a native of Talawali Bagiya, Firozabad (U.P.), and was living in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur. He was arrested in a theft case and had been in jail since September 15.