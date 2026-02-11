Khejri Bachao Andolan in Rajasthan’s Bikaner Sees Nearly One Lakh Citizens Protesting Mass Tree Felling for Solar Projects

Key Points
Members of the Bishnoi community launched the Khejri Bachao Andolan on 2 February 2026, with nearly one lakh citizens gathering and 363 people beginning a fast unto death invoking the historic 1730 Khejarli sacrifice.
Protesters allege indiscriminate felling of Khejri trees for solar projects and demand legal protection for trees older than 50 years, along with accountability for illegal logging.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has assured the Assembly that a draft law to protect the Khejri tree will be introduced soon, as political support for the movement grows.
A large scale protest to protect the Khejri tree has intensified in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, with members of the Bishnoi community launching the Khejri Bachao Andolan and demanding a strong legal framework to prevent what they allege is indiscriminate felling for power projects.
The agitation began as a one day demonstration on 2 February 2026 at the Government Polytechnic College in Bikaner, in response to expanding solar power projects in the area. Nearly one lakh citizens gathered to demand protection for the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, and other native species such as ber, ker and rohira. When the state government did not respond, the movement escalated.
On 3 February, 363 members of the Bishnoi community began a fast unto death, symbolically invoking the historic Khejarli sacrifice of 1730 in Jodhpur district.
During the reign of Maharaja Abhay Singh, villagers resisted the cutting of Khejri trees for palace construction. Amrita Devi and her three daughters were the first to sacrifice their lives, followed by others. In all, 363 Bishnoi men, women and children died protecting the trees. The king subsequently halted the felling and ordered that no green tree would be cut in Bishnoi villages.
Protesters stated they were prepared to “repeat history” if their demands were not formally acknowledged in writing by the government.
The Khejri tree is regarded as indispensable to the desert ecosystems of Western Rajasthan. According to a study by Anil Chhangani, professor of environmental science at Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner, nearly five lakh trees have been cut across the district over the past 14 years, mostly Khejri along with other native species.
Environmental activists allege that solar power companies have been cutting down Khejri trees on a large scale while setting up new projects in Bikaner and other parts of western Rajasthan. They claim that trees are often felled at night and buried underground to avoid detection. For over a month, protesters have staged an indefinite sit-in at the Bikaner Collectorate and at Karnisar Bhatiyan under the banner of the Khejri Bachao Andolan.
The protest has drawn support from outside Rajasthan, including participants from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A significant number of women have joined the agitation. During the prolonged sit-in, several women reportedly fell ill due to harsh weather conditions.
The Bishnoi community traces its environmental ethos to 1485, when Guru Jambheshwar Ji, also known as Jambhoji, founded the sect and laid down 29 principles combining spiritual discipline, social ethics and environmental conservation. The name Bishnoi derives from “Bis” (20) and “Noi” (9), referring to these 29 principles. Key teachings include not cutting green trees, especially Khejri, protecting blackbuck and chinkara, refraining from killing animals and practising strict vegetarianism.
On 5 February 2026, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed the state Assembly and said, “I want to assure the people of Rajasthan that we will bring a law to protect the Khejri tree, the sacred tree of the state, so that it can be conserved across Rajasthan. The draft of the law will be presented in the Assembly soon.”
Protesters have welcomed the statement but are seeking written guarantees and concrete legal provisions. Among their key demands is legal protection for all trees older than 50 years, not only Khejri but every species. They have also called for strict accountability for officials responsible for illegal felling.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje extended open support to the campaign. Sharing a photograph of herself worshipping a Khejri tree, she said, “Rising above politics, we should all come forward to protect it. We must save it.” She also quoted a proverb revered in the Bishnoi community: “If a tree can be saved, even at the cost of one’s head, consider it a bargain.” Political observers have described her intervention as significant. Analysts suggest that her support has increased pressure on the state government, which critics accuse of downplaying the issue as a routine administrative matter.
Meanwhile, a separate case of illegal logging came to light in Bayana subdivision of Bharatpur district, where around 159 green trees, including Khejri, were reportedly felled across nearly three bighas of forest land. The Forest Department suspended an Assistant Forest Guard and a Forest Guard, and the Revenue Department constituted a committee to probe the incident.
Beyond immediate allegations of tree felling, some observers have framed the Khejri Bachao protest as part of deeper structural shifts in the Thar region. The expansion of solar energy projects in Rajasthan has led to large scale land acquisition in border regions, raising concerns about ecological disruption and socio-cultural changes. Desert communities dependent on local ecosystems are confronting rapid transformations driven by renewable energy expansion.
Protesters maintain that they are not opposed to development. They have suggested alternative sites for solar installations, including land along the 1,700 km Indira Gandhi Canal and along highways and expressways. They argue that development and environmental conservation can coexist with proper planning and expert consultation.
As of 9 February 2026, the Khejri Bachao Andolan continues in Bikaner, with protesters awaiting formal government action. The state government has indicated that a draft law to protect the Khejri tree will be presented in the Assembly. The outcome of this promise is likely to shape the future course of the movement and its broader implications for development and environmental governance in Rajasthan.
Suggested Reading: