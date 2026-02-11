Khejri Bachao Andolan in Rajasthan’s Bikaner Sees Nearly One Lakh Citizens Protesting Mass Tree Felling for Solar Projects

A large scale protest to protect the Khejri tree has intensified in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, with members of the Bishnoi community launching the Khejri Bachao Andolan and demanding a strong legal framework to prevent what they allege is indiscriminate felling for power projects.

The agitation began as a one day demonstration on 2 February 2026 at the Government Polytechnic College in Bikaner, in response to expanding solar power projects in the area. Nearly one lakh citizens gathered to demand protection for the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, and other native species such as ber, ker and rohira. When the state government did not respond, the movement escalated.

On 3 February, 363 members of the Bishnoi community began a fast unto death, symbolically invoking the historic Khejarli sacrifice of 1730 in Jodhpur district.

During the reign of Maharaja Abhay Singh, villagers resisted the cutting of Khejri trees for palace construction. Amrita Devi and her three daughters were the first to sacrifice their lives, followed by others. In all, 363 Bishnoi men, women and children died protecting the trees. The king subsequently halted the felling and ordered that no green tree would be cut in Bishnoi villages.

Protesters stated they were prepared to “repeat history” if their demands were not formally acknowledged in writing by the government.