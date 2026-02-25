How Soaring Silver Prices are Reshaping Wedding Traditions in Rajasthan

By Laxmikanta Joshi
Banswara, Rajasthan: “Fathers leave silver to their sons. It is cheaper than gold and available by the kilogram. It is practical,” Pandit Uttam, who conducts rituals for several Bhil families in the district, told 101Reporters.
In Banswara district of Rajasthan, where a large Bhil population lives, silver is the most valued metal. Its presence is visible everywhere, from everyday wear to wedding rituals.
Deepika Katara, an Adivasi woman and social worker from Vasuni village in Kushalgarh block, said: “Not just at weddings, even at fairs and weekly markets, women wear full ornaments…Daily wear includes pale on the hands, payzeb on the feet and nose rings. Silver is both economic security and stree dhan.”
According to Katara, women traditionally wear hansali around the neck, bor on the forehead, tagali, armlets and toe rings. Silver amulets are tied around children’s necks to ward off the evil eye. Men, too, wear silver bracelets.
In Bhikli village, Rekha Maida, Leela Dodiyar and Sita said silver carries emotional value beyond its price.
“We love silver. It is our adornment,” they said. “It gives confidence that it will help in times of crisis.”
It also acts as a buffer in times of financial stress, said Lachu Bamniya of Wadlipada village.
“In difficult times, it can be loaned or sold for quick cash. This security is passed down from one generation to the next,” he said.
Rekha said her sister-in-law was given three-and-a-half kilograms of silver about a decade ago. “Three years ago, when the wheat crop failed, one kilogram was sold to cover the losses,” she said.
Traditionally, at the time of marriage, the groom’s side gives silver jewellery to the bride’s side. Silver is also exchanged on other auspicious occasions. In recent years, residents said, social media has contributed to a renewed interest in wearing silver anklets among tribal women.
However, there has been a sharp rise in prices since January 2025. According to Vishal Dosi, president of the Banswara Sarafa Association, silver is currently priced at around Rs 2.4 lakh per kilogram in the district. On January 19 and 20, the price touched Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. By January 29, it crossed Rs 4 lakh, reaching a high of Rs 4.17 lakh before gradually declining.
Some residents told 101Reporters that this volatility has begun affecting social and religious practices.
Mohan Maida, almost 80 and a senior member of the Bhil community from Kushalgarh block, has seen the older era of these traditions.
“There was a different time,” he said. “When our daughters-in-law entered the house, the sound of their silver jewellery filled the house.”
Maida said he purchased silver for his children’s weddings nearly 25 years ago when prices were around Rs 7,000–Rs 8,000 per kilogram.
He has four sons and seven grandchildren. His sons migrate seasonally to Gujarat, to cities such as Vadodara, Vapi, Surat, Valsad and Ahmedabad, where they work in construction and pipeline digging for daily wages of Rs 600 to Rs 800. Three daughters-in-law stay in Kushalgarh, while one lives with the sons in Gujarat.
Maida said silver has often provided financial fallback for his family.
“When crops failed or money was needed for medicines, we mortgaged silver,” he said.
Harsingh of Amlipada village said farming is rarely profitable. “Most farmers own one-and-a-half to two bighas. Input costs are high. Even if 30% remains after expenses, it cannot feed a family for a year,” he said, adding that in some of these situations silver acts as a safety net.
Traditionally, three to four kilograms of silver, locally called daapa, are exchanged at Bhil weddings, residents said.
But with prices rising sharply this year, some families are reconsidering the scale.
Dosi cited a recent wedding in a village near the Mahi Dam backwater area where both families agreed not to exchange heavy silver ornaments. Instead, the bride was given a gold mangalsutra and silver toe rings, costing around Rs 1.5 lakh. A fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh was made in her name.
Anchi of Vasuni village said her family sold nearly one kilogram of old silver for Rs 2.85 lakh during her brother’s wedding.
“With that, we bought a gold mangalsutra for Rs 1.6 lakh and silver toe rings and anklets. We did not need to take a loan,” she said.
Dosi also said that earlier, families would often take silver on credit before weddings and repay the amount after collecting funds through notra, a community contribution system. With rising prices and volatility, such arrangements have become difficult.
“In earlier years, some families pawned silver for small loans and did not return for years,” he said. “Now that prices have risen, they are coming back to settle accounts and reclaim their silver.”
He added that price fluctuations have also led to occasional disputes as rates continue to change.
In villages such as Barwas, Bhagatpura and Thumar, discussions are underway to limit wedding exchanges. Dinesh Chandra Dindor said a 21-member committee has been formed in parts of the Kushalgarh constituency.
“In some villages, families have agreed to limit it to one or one-and-a-half kilograms,” he said. “The tradition continues, but with adjustments.”
This article was originally published in 101 Reporters under . Read the original article.
