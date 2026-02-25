How Soaring Silver Prices are Reshaping Wedding Traditions in Rajasthan

Banswara, Rajasthan: “Fathers leave silver to their sons. It is cheaper than gold and available by the kilogram. It is practical,” Pandit Uttam, who conducts rituals for several Bhil families in the district, told 101Reporters.

In Banswara district of Rajasthan, where a large Bhil population lives, silver is the most valued metal. Its presence is visible everywhere, from everyday wear to wedding rituals.

Deepika Katara, an Adivasi woman and social worker from Vasuni village in Kushalgarh block, said: “Not just at weddings, even at fairs and weekly markets, women wear full ornaments…Daily wear includes pale on the hands, payzeb on the feet and nose rings. Silver is both economic security and stree dhan.”

According to Katara, women traditionally wear hansali around the neck, bor on the forehead, tagali, armlets and toe rings. Silver amulets are tied around children’s necks to ward off the evil eye. Men, too, wear silver bracelets.

In Bhikli village, Rekha Maida, Leela Dodiyar and Sita said silver carries emotional value beyond its price.

“We love silver. It is our adornment,” they said. “It gives confidence that it will help in times of crisis.”

It also acts as a buffer in times of financial stress, said Lachu Bamniya of Wadlipada village.

“In difficult times, it can be loaned or sold for quick cash. This security is passed down from one generation to the next,” he said.

Rekha said her sister-in-law was given three-and-a-half kilograms of silver about a decade ago. “Three years ago, when the wheat crop failed, one kilogram was sold to cover the losses,” she said.

Traditionally, at the time of marriage, the groom’s side gives silver jewellery to the bride’s side. Silver is also exchanged on other auspicious occasions. In recent years, residents said, social media has contributed to a renewed interest in wearing silver anklets among tribal women.

However, there has been a sharp rise in prices since January 2025. According to Vishal Dosi, president of the Banswara Sarafa Association, silver is currently priced at around Rs 2.4 lakh per kilogram in the district. On January 19 and 20, the price touched Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. By January 29, it crossed Rs 4 lakh, reaching a high of Rs 4.17 lakh before gradually declining.

Some residents told 101Reporters that this volatility has begun affecting social and religious practices.