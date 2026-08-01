When the Village Sleeps, the Planning Begins: Inside a Night Chaupal Shaping the Next Monsoon

"Let's first talk about water," says Raichand Gamad, a ward member who also heads the village's water committee.

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The first discussion focuses on the approaching monsoon. Farmers recall how rainfall stopped for nearly two weeks during the previous July, damaging crops across the village. This year, they want to prepare differently.

Some argue that expensive hybrid seeds are too risky if rainfall remains uncertain. Others advocate preserving and sharing indigenous seed varieties that require less water and are better adapted to local conditions. After nearly 20 minutes of discussion, the group agrees that farmers who have preserved traditional seeds will bring them to the next meeting so they can be shared with others.

The conversation then shifted from seeds to water conservation.

Using a stick, a local social worker sketches a rough map of the village on the ground, tracing the natural slope of the surrounding hills and showing how rainwater flows into a nearby stream instead of replenishing local groundwater. Villagers suggest constructing contour trenches to slow the runoff and retain more water within the village.

No one present is an engineer. Yet the discussion draws on generations of lived knowledge – of soil, slopes and seasonal water flows. By the end of the conversation, the villagers decide to inspect the proposed sites the following week. If the work can be completed through voluntary labour, they will undertake it themselves. If machinery is required, the gram panchayat will be asked to submit a proposal to the relevant department.

Shaping of village decisions

Officials from the agriculture and animal husbandry departments answer questions on soil health, crop management and livestock diseases. Farmers challenge recommendations, share their own experiences and debate whether reducing the use of chemical fertilisers would affect yields. Instead of settling the argument immediately, the group agrees to first conduct soil tests on five farms before deciding the way forward.

"There is little point in applying fertilisers without first understanding the condition of the soil," agriculture officer Dr Basantilal Rathore tells the gathering, urging farmers to rely on soil testing rather than habit.

The emphasis throughout the evening is not on reaching quick consensus, but on collective problem-solving.