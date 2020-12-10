Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

Herpes causes contagious sores, most often around the mouth or on the genitals

0
Herpes Viruses
When used in combination, less acyclovir is needed to effectively suppress the virus. Pixabay

A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses — a virus causing contagious sores, most often around the mouth or on the genitals, say researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

The data, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that the antiviral activity of the drug — called phenylbutyrate, or PBA — was even better when used along with acyclovir, a common HSV-1 treatment.

When used in combination, less acyclovir is needed to effectively suppress the virus compared to acyclovir alone — this is important because acyclovir is also known to have toxic side effects in the kidneys.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“There are very few drugs available to treat herpes simplex viruses, so when new drugs become available, especially drugs that enable fewer side effects, it is a welcome discovery,” said study researchers Deepak Shukla from the University of Illinois at Chicago

“Acyclovir can have very toxic effects on the kidneys, especially when it is given in higher doses for HSV-induced encephalitis, which is rare but can be deadly. By combining acyclovir with PBA, we need less acyclovir to effectively treat HSV-1,” Shukla added.

There are two types of herpes simplex virus: herpes simplex 1, which infects the eyes and mouth and is a leading cause of blindness, and herpes simplex 2, a genital infection that may cause painful sores and can seriously impair quality of life.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Treatment for both infections often includes acyclovir — a systemic medication taken orally. However, long-term use often results in resistance to the drug as well as kidney damage.

The research team investigated the antiviral effects of PBA and found that in cells the drug disrupts the ability of the virus to hijack the cellular machinery used to produce proteins.

Herpes Viruses
The drug combo was able to completely clear the virus from the cells faster and better than either drug alone. Pixabay

Normally, viruses infect cells and force them to produce viral proteins so the virus can replicate itself.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: https://hindi.newsgram.com/

But the cell also continues to produce proteins for its own use, leading to a lot of stress in the structure — called the endoplasmic reticulum, or ER for short — that makes protein.

The researchers found that in cells, PBA alone was able to clear HSV-1 from cells of donated human corneas or from donated human skin tissue just as well as acyclovir.

In a mouse model of ocular HSV-1 infection, PBA administered intraperitoneally was able to clear the virus from the eyes.

In an animal model of HSV-2 vaginal infection, mice that received PBA had no signs of the HSV-2 virus in tissues, similar to mice treated with acyclovir.

When they tested a combination of PBA with acyclovir cells infected with HSV-1, the drug combo was able to completely clear the virus from the cells faster and better than either drug alone.

ALSO READ: New Approach To Cancer Therapy Boosting Immune Cells

“PBA is an exciting new therapeutic for treating herpes infections that can help reduce side effects associated with long term or high dose use of acyclovir, a commonly prescribed medication to treat herpes viruses,” Shukla said. (IANS)

Previous articleDifficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media
Next articleIIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more
India

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media -- most people think they're...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media -- most people think they're...
Read more

WhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make buying and selling easier, WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to bring carts on its platform for millions of businesses and...
Read more

Data of 70 Lac Indian Cardholders Circulate in Dark Web

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Personal details, including phone numbers and email addresses of 70 lakh Indian debit and credit cardholders, have been circulating on the dark web, an...
Read more

“Unpaused” Discovers New Beginnings During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmakers Raj and DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra will explore the themes of new beginnings and moving on through...
Read more

I’ve Waited For The Right Opportunity Patiently: Arjun Rampal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead in the upcoming film, Nail Polish. He claims he would include his new release as one of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada