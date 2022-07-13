In Karnataka, Schoolchildren's trip to mosque has taken a communal turn

Hindu bodies across Karnataka have come down heavily on the management of a school for taking students on a trip to a dargah and mosque on the eve of Bakrid in Gundlupet city of the district.

Strongly objecting to it, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike has raised the issue with the education department and submitted a complaint in this regard.

Authorities of Young Scholar School had taken UKG students on a trip to the dargah and the mosque of Terakanambi town on July 8.

Local people allege that the students were made to offer prayers at the mosque and given preaching at the dargah by a religious leader leading to public outrage against the school management.