Ashtottaram 107 OṀ SARVAMANGAḶABHŪMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM)-SAR-VA-MAN-GA-ḶA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA- HA

In our prayers and worship we call the goddess mangaḷapradāyinī. Married women wear mangaḷasūtram (auspicious thread) which they are expected to wear as long as their husbands are alive. The planet Mars is mentioned in the works of Hindu astrology is as Mangaḷa, and also lends its name to Tuesday in the Hindu calendar. For every function, vraṫa (religious vow), and sacrament, we look at the panchāngam for an auspicious time and day to finish that without obstacles and to be blessed by the gods and goddesses. This became part and parcel of our daily living and culture. Hindus also offer peace mantras ending with mangaḷam to everyone and every being, irrespective of their race, religion, country or creed. We include everyone in our daily prayers and pray to God to keep all of us safe with the word ‘asmān bhavaṫi’.

Hence, our land is 'Sarvamangaḷa Bhūmi'.