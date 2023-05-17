Posters of Baba Bageshwar blackened in Patna

Wednesday being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state. Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue.



Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a "Hindu" country.



Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and many other leaders slammed Shastri saying his speeches are aimed at dividing the country. [IANS/NS]