Religion

Posters of Baba Bageshwar blackened in Patna

Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham's self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Dak Bunglow Chowk here sent the Patna police into a tizzy on Wednesday.
The locals found the hoardings of Baba Bageshwar smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it. [IANS]

The locals found the hoardings of Baba Bageshwar smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it. [IANS]

Baba Bageshwar

NewsGram Desk

Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham's self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Dak Bunglow Chowk here sent the Patna police into a tizzy on Wednesday.

The police, however, were clueless about the miscreants.

This morning, the locals found the hoardings of Baba Bageshwar smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it.

Shashtri came to Patna on May 13 for 'Hanuman Katha' at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality drawing a huge crowd.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The locals found the hoardings of Baba Bageshwar smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it. [IANS]</p></div>
“My Life, My Mission”- Baba Ramdev Releases First Official Autobiography on International Yoga Day

Wednesday being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state. Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue.

Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a "Hindu" country.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and many other leaders slammed Shastri saying his speeches are aimed at dividing the country. [IANS/NS]

patna
blackened posters
Baba Bageshwar
Hanuman Katha
Hindu country
Shashtri
Dak Bunglow Chowk

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com