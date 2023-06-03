Primary schools in US state ban Bible for 'vulgarity, violence'

A school district in the US state of Utah has banned the Holy Bible in primary schools for "vulgarity and violence", the media reported on Saturday.



The decision was taken this week by the Davis School District, located north of the state capital Salt Lake City, the BBC reported.



Officials of the school district said that have already removed the seven or eight copies of the Bible they had on their shelves, noting that the text was never part of students' curriculum.



They however, did not elaborate on its reasoning or which passages contained "vulgarity or violence".



The move came after a parent complained in December 2022, saying that the King James Bible "has 'no serious values for minors' because it's pornographic by our new definition", the BBC reported citing the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper.