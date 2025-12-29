Maulana on the Loose: Mufti Shamail Nadwi “Instructs” Indian Muslims to Follow Islamic Law Over the Indian Constitution: “If Allah Has Given a Judgment, No Muslim Should Follow Anyone Else”, video viral

A video of Mufti Shamail Nadwi’s religious speech resurfaced after his debate with Javed Akhtar, sparking fresh debate on religion, law, and secularism in India.
In the clip, Nadwi rejects secular systems and political solutions, arguing that Muslims should prioritise Shariah over nation and courts
The speech drew strong reactions online, with critics calling it intolerant and worrying about its impact on constitutional values
Mufti Shamail Nadwi has once again come into public focus after a video of one of his religious speeches went viral on social media. The video began circulating widely soon after his public debate with writer and poet Javed Akhtar in December 2025, bringing renewed attention to his views on religion, law, and the role of faith in public life. As the clip spread, it triggered sharp reactions and a larger debate about secularism, hate speech, and religion in India.
Nadwi, who is originally from Kolkata, is known in religious circles as an Islamic scholar and is currently pursuing doctoral research at the International Islamic University Malaysia. While he is also associated with academic work, his public identity has increasingly been shaped by his speeches and online content, some of which have drawn criticism for their strong rejection of secular ideas and democratic systems.
The controversy centres on a video in which Nadwi addresses people at what appears to be an Islamic gathering. Speaking mainly in Urdu, with Quranic verses in Arabic, he argues that social problems cannot be solved through politics, political parties, or secular systems. Instead, he insists that only strict obedience to Islamic teachings, including Shariah and the Sunnah, can bring change.
He says that the approach of Muslims in India was wrong. He said, “Remember that, in this country our approach was wrong.” He then said that talking about secularism and placing the nation above religion is wrong, stating that nothing is above religion and that Shariah is supreme. “We kept on saying that our nation is more sacred than our religion. We admitted that our secular system is more sacred than our religion.” He calls this a wrong approach. In the speech, he criticises the idea of placing the nation or court decisions above religious commands.
In the video, Nadwi questions whether Muslims should accept court verdicts that go against Islamic law. “If a certain court gives an order against Shariah, will you accept?” He suggests that accepting such decisions amounts to compromising religious belief and refers to a Quranic verse to support the idea that believers have no choice but to follow God’s command once it is made. His remarks have been widely interpreted as challenging the authority of secular law and democratic institutions.
The video resurfaced soon after Nadwi participated in a widely viewed debate titled “Does God Exist?”, held on December 20, 2025 at New Delhi’s Constitution Club. The debate, featuring Nadwi and Javed Akhtar, focused on faith, reason, and morality and drew millions of viewers online. However, the viral clip shifted attention away from the debate to Nadwi’s earlier statements on religion and governance.
Public reaction to the video has been intense. Many social media users criticised the speech, expressing concern that such views promote intolerance and weaken the idea of constitutional equality. One wrote, “Looks like a typical hate speech. Time to bring in a law to stop such speeches.” Some warned that such messages could influence people who may not question or critically examine what they hear, especially when presented in the language of faith. “Irony is even after hour appeal maximum people will come forward in favour of this Maulana. This is the worry sum point!”
With the video going viral, Mufti Shamail Nadwi has faced widespread backlash. The clip has also raised important questions among the public about growing intolerance towards secular and democratic rule of law. Can such speeches be promoted in a plural and secular society like India?
