Maulana on the Loose: Mufti Shamail Nadwi “Instructs” Indian Muslims to Follow Islamic Law Over the Indian Constitution: “If Allah Has Given a Judgment, No Muslim Should Follow Anyone Else”, video viral

He says that the approach of Muslims in India was wrong. He said, “Remember that, in this country our approach was wrong.” He then said that talking about secularism and placing the nation above religion is wrong, stating that nothing is above religion and that Shariah is supreme. “We kept on saying that our nation is more sacred than our religion. We admitted that our secular system is more sacred than our religion.” He calls this a wrong approach. In the speech, he criticises the idea of placing the nation or court decisions above religious commands.

In the video, Nadwi questions whether Muslims should accept court verdicts that go against Islamic law. “If a certain court gives an order against Shariah, will you accept?” He suggests that accepting such decisions amounts to compromising religious belief and refers to a Quranic verse to support the idea that believers have no choice but to follow God’s command once it is made. His remarks have been widely interpreted as challenging the authority of secular law and democratic institutions.