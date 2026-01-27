“If You Go to the Quran and the Hadith, the Holy Texts of Muslims, There Is Not a Single Mention of Something Called Palestine, or Even Anything Close to It,” Claims Political Analyst Dalia Ziada

Two years after the longstanding Israel–Hamas conflict, which resulted in more than 70,000 casualties and thousands of deaths, a ceasefire was brokered on October 10, 2025.

However, tensions between Israel and the Palestinians date back centuries, with some tracing their origins to Roman rule. Other narratives point to the 1917 Balfour Declaration, when Britain supported the idea of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, or to the 1947 partition of British-controlled Palestine into two states after the Holocaust—one Jewish and one Arab.

The Quran, the holy religious text of Islam, has described certain definite events that have not yet taken place. Religious texts often refer to names and events such as the Final Hour or occurrences similar to Armageddon (as mentioned in the Bible). There have also been instances where the Quran mentions the state of Israel numerous times.

However, there is little to no mention of the state of Palestine in the holy book, the Quran. Award-winning writer and political analyst Dalia Ziada explained that Palestine has not been mentioned in the holy text even once.

In an interview with DiploAct, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) researcher claimed that Israel is the land of the Jews. She cited examples from various chapters of the Quran and supported her argument that a large section of Muslims has been polarised around a “cause that does not exist.” She further argued that if Muslims spent even one hour reading the Quran, they would be enlightened by what stands on record.

Ziada, who also serves as the Washington, D.C., coordinator, linked Muslim rhetoric surrounding Palestine to the Sunni Islamist organisation, the Muslim Brotherhood. Founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the organisation aims to establish a state governed by Sharia law, which guides its followers on how to behave toward others and how they practise their religion.

The Brotherhood also seeks to promote the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith in order to ultimately build a modern Islamic society. Several nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, and Syria, have classified the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood spans across the world, with many regions, including the Middle East and the United States, viewing it as a “global threat.” Ziada stated that a majority of Muslims are influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islamist ideologies. She said that “mainstream Muslims and an overwhelming majority of Muslims believe that the so-called Palestinian cause, or the liberation of Palestine, is a divine order.”