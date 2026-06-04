Faith-Based Fitness? Kerala's First 'Islam-Friendly Gym' and Its Sharia-Compliant Rules Trigger Online Debate

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
IN THE PALAKKAD REGION of Kerala, a fitness centre has sparked widespread interest among netizens. The gym has announced plans to operate as an Islam-friendly facility that will function according to Islamic guidelines. This will include separate workout timings for men and women, gender-specific trainers, and no loud music being played inside the gym.
The discussion started after a promotional video was released by the gym in Puthunagaram, Kerala, which soon went viral on social media. The gym will follow Sharia-compliant guidelines, according to owner Nawaz Muthu T, who shared the video that has now been deleted from his Instagram account. The gym has been operating for 15 years and is not a new establishment, but new changes and rules will be introduced for its members.
According to reports by India Today, Nawaz said in the video, “We are launching an Islam-friendly gym, and I believe it will be the first of its kind in Kerala. Anyone interested is welcome to contact me and visit the facility.” People on social media widely questioned whether the gym was exclusively for Muslims and expressed backlash, following which Nawaz deleted the video.
These changes will include separate workout schedules and spaces for men and women, gender-specific trainers, and the removal of loud music. The announcement also included a dress code requiring all members to ensure that the parts of their body which, according to Islamic teachings, should be covered remain covered. Under these guidelines, women are expected to wear a hijab as part of Islamic dressing requirements.
After making these announcements, Nawaz described the facility as Kerala's first "Islam-friendly gym." Following the deletion of the original video, he uploaded another clip explaining his intentions. He said that many people who follow Islamic teachings are uncomfortable in mixed-gender spaces and therefore do not attend gyms.
He added that several members of his own family share similar concerns and that he knows many people who avoid gyms for the same reason. He also clarified that making the gym Islam-friendly does not mean that people of other faiths are not allowed. Rather, the gym will follow certain guidelines, including the absence of loud music, while those who wish to listen to music can do so through headphones.
Netizens online also reacted strongly to the development. One user wrote, “The gym is said to have been operating for around 15 years before this conversion. Is this what progress looks like in a state often described as literate and progressive?” Another wrote, “And the way they are presenting it like it's such a big revolution, like someone has found a cure for cancer. We already have women's gyms; there is no need for a Sharia gym. It's backwards.” A third questioned, “Why the hijab if it's an all-women's gym?”
Some people praised the initiative, saying, “It’s a good initiative. Having your own place is far more convenient and avoids forcing people to adjust to preferences and rules they may not agree with.” Another wrote, “Expect more like these in the coming days... Secularism is starting to flourish. Period.” Many others blamed the Congress party for the development, while some argued that the controversy was simply giving free publicity to a gym that offers practices already available elsewhere.
While supporters describe the initiative as an example of freedom of choice and a voluntary service catering to a specific community, critics hold a different view. They argue that religion-based gyms could create further divisions within society. The debate has also raised broader questions about religion-based branding in commercial spaces, social cohesion, and public life.
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