Faith-Based Fitness? Kerala's First 'Islam-Friendly Gym' and Its Sharia-Compliant Rules Trigger Online Debate

IN THE PALAKKAD REGION of Kerala, a fitness centre has sparked widespread interest among netizens. The gym has announced plans to operate as an Islam-friendly facility that will function according to Islamic guidelines. This will include separate workout timings for men and women, gender-specific trainers, and no loud music being played inside the gym.

The discussion started after a promotional video was released by the gym in Puthunagaram, Kerala, which soon went viral on social media. The gym will follow Sharia-compliant guidelines, according to owner Nawaz Muthu T, who shared the video that has now been deleted from his Instagram account. The gym has been operating for 15 years and is not a new establishment, but new changes and rules will be introduced for its members.

According to reports by India Today, Nawaz said in the video, “We are launching an Islam-friendly gym, and I believe it will be the first of its kind in Kerala. Anyone interested is welcome to contact me and visit the facility.” People on social media widely questioned whether the gym was exclusively for Muslims and expressed backlash, following which Nawaz deleted the video.