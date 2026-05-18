DELUSIONAL TAKE : Old Man Urinating in Public Should be Handled With “Sensitivity” and “Patience”, says RJ Sayema

A viral video from Kalkaji Metro Station showed an elderly man saying “Tum kar lo jo karna hai” after a woman accused him of urinating inside the lift.
Radio presenter and artist RJ Sayema drew criticism after suggesting the man may have been suffering from medical issues
Her remarks linking the backlash to prejudice against minorities triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users arguing that the issue was about civic sense
A video that recently went viral on social media sparked widespread outrage among users. The clip, recorded and shared by Instagram user Deepshika Mehta, showed her confronting an elderly man inside a lift at Kalkaji Metro Station. When questioned, the man responded, “Tum kar lo jo karna hai” (“Do whatever you want”). According to Deepshika, the man was urinating inside the lift while two women were present.
She shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Imagine entering a metro lift and seeing a man casually peeing inside it in front of two girls. This happened at Kalkaji Metro Station.” The incident, which reportedly took place on May 15, 2026, quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing anger and disgust over the man’s behaviour. Reports stated that the man had entered the lift and urinated into a bottle. Following the incident, police said that the DMRC penalised him for creating a nuisance.
After the video went viral, artist and radio presenter RJ Sayema made a post on X that drew heavy criticism. Instead of outright condemning the act, she suggested that the elderly man may have been suffering from a medical condition. She wrote that older people often face difficulties controlling their bladder and added, “It’s a medical issue and not difficult to understand if one wants to. Prostate issues, loose bladder and other complications often lead to episodes of incontinence.”
She further stated that such situations require sensitivity, patience, and understanding. RJ Sayema also linked the backlash to prejudice against minorities, noting that the man was Muslim. In her post, she wrote, “Also, a lot of understanding. In India, bigotry and hate against minorities are add-ons.” Her remarks quickly attracted widespread criticism online.
One user wrote, “Can you believe this??? She is now defending this nasty act of urinating inside an elevator in front of two females.” Another commented, “We should be sensitive towards terrorists, we should be sensitive towards molesters, we should be sensitive towards terror radicals, we should be sensitive towards murderers. She has every reason to defend every crime if the culprit is Muslim.”
Another user brought up one of her older videos discussing the meanings of “Jihad” and “Kafir,” writing, “RJ Sayema once whitewashed the meaning of Jihad and Kafir. She explained Jihad means ‘to struggle’ and Kafir means ‘to hide’. So, I am not surprised that she attempted to save this vile old man who urinated in a lift in the presence of two women.”
One person also criticised her ideology, stating, “One must admit how deeply committed you are to your propaganda and flawed ideology. It genuinely makes one wonder what benefits you are getting out of all this that you do not even hesitate for a moment before making a public mockery of yourself like this. At least have some shame.”
Another user commented on civic sense and public behaviour, writing, “Expecting some decency and civic sense is Islamophobic? You disgusting person defending the indefensible. Keep defecating on your own timeline.”
Many social media users questioned both RJ Sayema’s views and the elderly man’s conduct, arguing that even if he had a medical issue, he could have apologised or explained the situation respectfully. Instead, critics pointed to his dismissive response — “Do whatever you want” — as inappropriate and insensitive. Several users also stressed that the issue was about public behaviour and civic sense, not religion, and that such conduct would have been condemned regardless of the individual’s faith or background.
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