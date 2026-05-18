DELUSIONAL TAKE : Old Man Urinating in Public Should be Handled With “Sensitivity” and “Patience”, says RJ Sayema

After the video went viral, artist and radio presenter RJ Sayema made a post on X that drew heavy criticism. Instead of outright condemning the act, she suggested that the elderly man may have been suffering from a medical condition. She wrote that older people often face difficulties controlling their bladder and added, “It’s a medical issue and not difficult to understand if one wants to. Prostate issues, loose bladder and other complications often lead to episodes of incontinence.”

She further stated that such situations require sensitivity, patience, and understanding. RJ Sayema also linked the backlash to prejudice against minorities, noting that the man was Muslim. In her post, she wrote, “Also, a lot of understanding. In India, bigotry and hate against minorities are add-ons.” Her remarks quickly attracted widespread criticism online.

One user wrote, “Can you believe this??? She is now defending this nasty act of urinating inside an elevator in front of two females.” Another commented, “We should be sensitive towards terrorists, we should be sensitive towards molesters, we should be sensitive towards terror radicals, we should be sensitive towards murderers. She has every reason to defend every crime if the culprit is Muslim.”

Another user brought up one of her older videos discussing the meanings of “Jihad” and “Kafir,” writing, “RJ Sayema once whitewashed the meaning of Jihad and Kafir. She explained Jihad means ‘to struggle’ and Kafir means ‘to hide’. So, I am not surprised that she attempted to save this vile old man who urinated in a lift in the presence of two women.”