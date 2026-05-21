BJP Government Makes Singing Vande Mataram Mandatory Across Madrasas in Bengal

The BJP government in West Bengal on 19 May 2026 mandated singing Vande Mataram in all madrasas across the state, extending a directive issued earlier on 14 May 2026 for all government schools. The latest order was issued by the Directorate of Madrasah Education, while the earlier direction was notified by the School Education Department.

The new order states that the national song must be sung during morning assembly prayers before the commencement of classes in all institutions functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department. The directive applies to “government model madrasahs, recognised government aided and unaided madrasas” across West Bengal and came into effect immediately.

The order states: “In suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory.” Officials said institutions would also be required to submit compliance reports regarding implementation of the order.

Before the latest directive, madrasa students generally sang the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during morning assemblies. Some institutions also included “Ananta Ashim Premomoy Tumi”, written by poet Golam Mostafa, according to teachers quoted in reports.

Under the previous TMC government, “Banglar Mati Banglar Jal”, written by Rabindranath Tagore during the anti-partition movement of 1905, had been introduced as a state song during school assemblies.

Some school heads said the latest order does not clarify whether the state song will continue to be sung alongside Vande Mataram and the national anthem. “We cannot drop the National Anthem, as it is a must. Now our first song will be Vande Mataram and adding the state song will take more time,” one administrator said.