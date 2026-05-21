BJP Government Makes Singing Vande Mataram Mandatory Across Madrasas in Bengal

Key Points
The West Bengal government has made singing Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrasas under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.
The move comes days after the government made Vande Mataram mandatory in all schools and amid a wider rollback of religion-based welfare schemes in Bengal.
The BJP has defended the move as a shift towards “uniform governance”, while the Opposition has criticised it as discriminatory.
The BJP government in West Bengal on 19 May 2026 mandated singing Vande Mataram in all madrasas across the state, extending a directive issued earlier on 14 May 2026 for all government schools. The latest order was issued by the Directorate of Madrasah Education, while the earlier direction was notified by the School Education Department.
The new order states that the national song must be sung during morning assembly prayers before the commencement of classes in all institutions functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department. The directive applies to “government model madrasahs, recognised government aided and unaided madrasas” across West Bengal and came into effect immediately.
The order states: “In suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory.” Officials said institutions would also be required to submit compliance reports regarding implementation of the order.
Before the latest directive, madrasa students generally sang the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, during morning assemblies. Some institutions also included “Ananta Ashim Premomoy Tumi”, written by poet Golam Mostafa, according to teachers quoted in reports.
Under the previous TMC government, “Banglar Mati Banglar Jal”, written by Rabindranath Tagore during the anti-partition movement of 1905, had been introduced as a state song during school assemblies.
Some school heads said the latest order does not clarify whether the state song will continue to be sung alongside Vande Mataram and the national anthem. “We cannot drop the National Anthem, as it is a must. Now our first song will be Vande Mataram and adding the state song will take more time,” one administrator said.
The move follows a similar order issued last week making the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram compulsory in schools across the state. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced the earlier decision in a social media post, stating that the national song would have to be sung during school assembly prayers before classes begin.
Education department officials said the madrasa directive effectively places all educational institutions under a common assembly practice. Several schools and institutions across the state have already begun implementing the new directive.
Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Minister Khudiram Tudu defended the decision, saying there should not be separate rules for different categories of institutions. “Like all other state run schools, singing Vande Mataram will henceforth be mandatory in all recognised madrasas as well,” he said.
The renewed focus on Vande Mataram comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions in February 2026 asking states to mark 150 years of the national song. The Centre also accorded Vande Mataram a status equal to the national anthem, while making it compulsory for all six stanzas to be sung during government and school events alongside the national anthem.
The issue has triggered political debate in several states, including Tamil Nadu and Keralam, where the use of the full rendition of the song during oath taking ceremonies led to controversy. The decision was also criticized by the Opposition, civil society groups, and religious organisations, who said that it violated India’s secular values.
When Vande Mataram was notified as the national song in 1950, only the first two stanzas were included – remaining four were excluded due to religious references.
The Vande Mataram order comes amid broader changes introduced by the newly elected West Bengal government.
On 19 May 2026, the Bengal cabinet announced the discontinuation of religion-based welfare schemes run under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department from June 2026 onwards. The government also said it would end assistance programmes linked to religious categorisation, including schemes introduced previously by the TMC.
At the same cabinet meeting, the government announced plans to revive the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana for economically weaker students irrespective of caste or religion. The cabinet also scrapped the existing state OBC list and said a new panel would be constituted to review eligibility criteria for reservation benefits.
The moves have triggered wider political debate in the state, with the BJP describing the decisions as part of a shift towards “uniform governance”, while opposition parties and minority groups have criticised them as measures that could disproportionately affect vulnerable Muslim communities.
[DS]
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