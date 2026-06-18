Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Movement Leader Sends Letter in His Own Blood to CM Yogi Demanding Similar Probe in Mathura

Allegations of Theft in Shri Krishna Janmasthan Mandir

“When donation boxes are opened, CCTV cameras are shut down,” Dinesh Maharaj told the media. “Cash, attire, gold, silver ornaments, everything is divided among them. Temple management employees who used to travel on scooters now have cars worth crores.” He went on to demand a CBI probe into the matter urgently just like the investigation in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Phalahari Maharaj also drew parallels to the ongoing Ram mandir donation row in Ayodhya. Speaking to ThePrint, Maharaj said that the gold and silver ornaments donated by the devotees are not accounted for properly. He alleged that transparency from the management is not maintained regarding valuable offerings received by the temple.

He further claimed that the management is conducting large-scale commission practices in the arrangement of event such as ‘Chhappan Bhog,’ the offering of 56 sacred vegetarian delicacies to Lord Krishna. According to him, these commissions are up to 70 percent in some cases.

Phalahari Maharaj urged the state government to look into the source of income of the Temple administration and determine themselves if the acquisition of the properties is in concurrence with their salary or not.

“Several office-bearers associated with the temple management have properties worth crores of rupees in locations ranging from Nainital to Delhi. While public attention has largely focused on the Ayodhya donation controversy, similar questions should also be raised regarding the management of donations at the Mathura temple,” Dinesh Maharaj told ThePrint.

Showing full faith in CM Yogi, he said “No one involved in corruption can escape under Yogi ji’s administration. I request him to examine these allegations seriously.”

See Also: What Was the Ram Mandir Land Scam? 5-Year-Old Case Brought Into Light Again Amid Investigation in Donation Row

Who is Dinesh ‘Phalahari’ Maharaj?

Dinesh Maharaj is a key figure in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi movement. He claims to have not consumed any grain-based food for four years as per his religious vow of freeing Shri Krishna Janmasthan. He is known to mainly survive from a fruit-based diet, which is the basis of his name Phalahari (one who eats fruit).

Dinesh Maharaj has written to CM Yogi earlier as well, demandin ban of Muslims selling colors in UP during Holi. However, this is the first time Phalahaari Maharaj has written a letter in his own blood.

He also claimed that if a CBI probe is not launched into this then he will go to the high court to file a fresh petition. Maharaj alleges that the Temple administration and its associates are sending him threats and he seeks protection from the CM.

The claims made by Dinesh Phalahari Maharaj are still unverified. No government official or investigator has corroborated the allegation so far. Members of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple have also not responded to these allegations.

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