14,900 Pills, 50 kg of Phosphorus: Fayyaz Premji Arrested for Allegedly Handing Out Poisonous Pills During Muharram Procession in Mumbai

Key Points:
Fayyaz Premji was arrested on June 27, 2026 after he was allegedly caught handing out poisonous pills during Muharram procession.
According to reports, more than 11 people have fallen ill after consuming the pills which were disguised as immunity boosters and painkillers.
The pills allegedly contained zinc phosphide which is a highly toxic compound used in rat poison and other rodenticides.
A MAN NAMED FAYYAZ PREMJI was arrested on June 27, 2026, in the Byculla area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, for allegedly distributing poisonous pills to participants during a Muharram procession. According to reports, at least 11 people have reportedly fallen ill after consuming the pills, which were handed out under the guise of immunity boosters and painkillers. The accused allegedly told sources that he wanted to kill at least 15,000 people.
As per various reports, the capsules he allegedly distributed contained zinc phosphide, a dangerous chemical compound that is highly toxic to humans. It is primarily used in rat poison and as a rodenticide for other small animals. Fayyaz Premji's activities were flagged as suspicious by three female volunteers, whose quick alert averted a larger tragedy. All the people who fell ill after consuming the poisonous capsules are now out of danger, sources say.
On June 27, 2026, the accused caught attention after a Mumbai Police patrol team spotted Premji handing out pills to participants in the procession. The volunteers immediately alerted the authorities, and an announcement was made over the loudspeaker instructing people not to consume any pills. After Premji was apprehended, he allegedly told the police that the pills were "immunity boosters." Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena said that Fayyaz Premji had ordered around 50 kg of phosphorus and 30,000 empty capsules.
More than 14,900 pills were seized from the accused at the time of his arrest. NDTV reported that Premji allegedly confessed to the police that he "wanted to kill 15,000 people.”
The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and other agencies. On June 28, 2026, the authorities questioned the family members of the accused and conducted a search at Fayyaz Premji's residence in the Lohegaon neighbourhood of Pune, Maharashtra. The police stated that the accused had not been in touch with his family.
Police have registered a case against Fayyaz Premji at the Byculla Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has been booked under Section 123 of the BNS, which deals with causing hurt by poison or other means with the intention of committing a crime. The case is currently under investigation, with the police probing any potential terror link.
See Also: Mumbai Local Train Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Closing the Coach Door; Accused Arrested in Panvel
Zinc phosphide is a highly dangerous inorganic chemical compound. If consumed by humans, it can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within the first 24 hours. If left untreated during this period, it can be life-threatening.
Fayyaz Premji, a native of Pune, is reportedly divorced. According to several media reports, the accused has been linked to Iran and Iraq based on his travel history. His mother and sister reside in Iran, and he has travelled to Middle Eastern countries multiple times between 2019 and 2025. NDTV reported that the accused visited Iran and Iraq 19 times in the last 12 months. He is a graduate with a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) degree.
[VS]
(Edited by Khushboo Singh)
Suggested Reading: