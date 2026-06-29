14,900 Pills, 50 kg of Phosphorus: Fayyaz Premji Arrested for Allegedly Handing Out Poisonous Pills During Muharram Procession in Mumbai

More than 14,900 pills were seized from the accused at the time of his arrest. NDTV reported that Premji allegedly confessed to the police that he "wanted to kill 15,000 people.”

The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and other agencies. On June 28, 2026, the authorities questioned the family members of the accused and conducted a search at Fayyaz Premji's residence in the Lohegaon neighbourhood of Pune, Maharashtra. The police stated that the accused had not been in touch with his family.

Police have registered a case against Fayyaz Premji at the Byculla Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has been booked under Section 123 of the BNS, which deals with causing hurt by poison or other means with the intention of committing a crime. The case is currently under investigation, with the police probing any potential terror link.

See Also: Mumbai Local Train Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Closing the Coach Door; Accused Arrested in Panvel



What is Zinc Phosphide?

Zinc phosphide is a highly dangerous inorganic chemical compound. If consumed by humans, it can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within the first 24 hours. If left untreated during this period, it can be life-threatening.

Who is Fayyaz Premji?

Fayyaz Premji, a native of Pune, is reportedly divorced. According to several media reports, the accused has been linked to Iran and Iraq based on his travel history. His mother and sister reside in Iran, and he has travelled to Middle Eastern countries multiple times between 2019 and 2025. NDTV reported that the accused visited Iran and Iraq 19 times in the last 12 months. He is a graduate with a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) degree.

[VS]

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

Suggested Reading: