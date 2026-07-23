Ex-Ram Mandir General Secretary Champat Rai Could Be Named Key Witness in Donation Theft Case

CHAMPAT RAI, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has emerged as a crucial evidence in the Ram Mandir donation theft controversy. In a major update, Rai, who had just handed in his resignation weeks ago, is now at the center of the police investigation with his testimony to be the strongest evidence in the case. As per a report by media outlet Patrika, the police is considering making Champat Rai a key witness in the case. However, if he refuses to testify, Rai faces the legal threat of being declared a co-accused.

Why Champat Rai Is Central to the Ram Mandir Donation Theft Investigation

The Ayodhya police, in collaboration with a Special Investigative Team (SIT), is investigating the alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir. Sources close to the development say that Champat Rai is crucial for the investigation, and the coming weeks will decide whether he will serve as a prosecution witness or an accused in the case. As of now, the former General Secretary has given his full cooperation with the investigation. The police said that Rai’s testimony could determine the outcome of the entire donation theft case.

As per the report of the SIT, Rs 80 lakhs cash that was recovered from the eight accused was handed to the authorities by Champat Rai himself, who, at that time, was still the general secretary of the Ram Mandir trust. It was after this that the SIT was constituted to probe into the donation theft, and a First Information Report (FIR), filed by trustee Krishnamohan, was registered at the Janmabhoomi police station against eight named and other unidentified individuals. In addition, the SIT conducted several rounds of questioning of Champat Rai regarding the recovery of the stolen donation money.

See also: 70 Instances Of Theft, CCTV Security Lapses, SOP Failures: Key Findings from SIT Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft So Far

The Patrika media report also went on to mention a video clip taken on June 5, 2026, which showcases Champat Rai leaving with the police with a bag, while they were allegedly searching for the stolen donation money.

Investigating officers say that Champat Rai has fully cooperated with the probe, and has answered all the questions with frankness and has provided requested documents. Legal experts, as quoted by Patrika, say that Rai could be named as a co-accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case if he refuses to testify.

The three-member Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government comprises IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, IPS officer Kiran S., Inspector General of Police, and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary in the Finance Department.

See also: Who Is Vijay Vishwas Pant? IAS Officer Leading Ram Mandir SIT Was Named in 2019 Cheating and Forgery FIR

How the Ram Mandir Donation Theft Came to Light

The matter of the siphoning of temple donation funds came to light when a security guard found a bag with Rs 40,000 in cash inside a washroom located within the temple complex. After Champat Rai came to know about this information, he, reportedly accompanied by the police, recovered Rs 80 lakhs cash the same night. Rai initially tried to downplay the matter and provided reassurance before the media that no irregularities have been found. However, when the issue escalated, Rai personally requested the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a SIT to probe into the matter.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)