“We consider Narendra Modi Ji to be an Avatar of Lord Ram”; Bihar Transgender Board Member Rajan Singh Speaks on the Modi Chalisa Row

Singh also claimed that the efforts by the Prime Minister had led to the upliftment of the transgender community, who had been overlooked for years. “In 2019, Narendra Modi Ji passed the Transgender Protection Act, and as a result, in my own state Bihar, the members of the Transgender community have been able to avail government employment opportunities. Many today work as Sub-Inspectors, Constables, Doctors and Engineers” Singh said.

However, what captured everyone’s attention was the recitation and worshipping inside the hall, which became the main point of contention. Speaking on the details of the event, Rajan Singh said that the event was organized to acknowledge the prime minister’s role. Singh said, “It was on this occasion that we organized an event at the Press Club of India yesterday, on August 20, 2026.

The members of the Transgender Community were present there and they recited the ‘Modi Chalisa’. The ‘Modi Chalisa’ consisted of a detailed description of all the works done by Narendra Modi ji over the years for different communities. We consider Narendra Modi Ji to be an Avatar of Lord Ram.”

Repercussions of the ‘Modi Chalisa’ Event

Soon after the event, videos began to spread across social media platforms sparking widespread criticisms on the event. The Press Club of India also issued an official statement on X, clarifying their stance. “The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media. It is hereby #clarified that the Club had not organised the event. The hall was hired for the purpose of holding a press conference by an organization but when terms for renting out the place were violated by it, the Club authorities immediately intervened and it was stopped” the post on X read.

Speaking on the responses of the Press Club of India, Rajan Singh further commented that they are deeply saddened by the sequence of events since yesterday. “We are deeply saddened by how things have been since yesterday. The Press Club of India had given us a rental space to conduct our event. We had also given a written letter detailing the entire event and paid the charges. But after the event, we could see many of its representatives saying that they had blocked our event and drove us out”, Rajan Singh said to NewsGram.

Singh further stated that they are looking for legal advice and would send a notice to the Press club about the entire fiasco.



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