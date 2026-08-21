“We consider Narendra Modi Ji to be an Avatar of Lord Ram”; Bihar Transgender Board Member Rajan Singh Speaks on the Modi Chalisa Row

ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2026, members of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board organized an event at the and worshiped a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visuals triggered a stir on social media, drawing criticisms as well as support from the netizens. Responding to the situation, the Press Club of India in its official post on X, stated that it had not organized the event. The event was organized by the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board, and the participants were seen reciting the ‘Bhagwan Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa’ and chanting slogans such as, “Jai, Jai Modi, Har, Har Modi.” The event also had a banner on display, carrying the words, “Bhagwan Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa.”
With criticisms mounting on social media platforms, the Press Club issued a clarification statement on X, stating that the terms of renting out the venue were violated by the organization and the club authorities had immediately intervened to stop the event.
A hall of the Press Club of India was hired by the Bihar State Transgender Welfare board to organize an event on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Soon after the event began, videos began to circulate on social media, drawing widespread criticisms on the event. NewsGram reached out to Bihar Transgender Welfare Board’s Vice-President, Rajan Singh for further comments.
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Speaking to NewsGram, Singh said the organization planned to construct a temple dedicated to what they refer to as, “Lord Shri Narendra Modi Ji.” Singh claimed that the temple would be constructed at Patna, Bihar, and that it was their way to acknowledge the efforts of Narendra Modi in securing the rights and opportunities for the transgender community.
“On July 29, 2026, the Bihar Transgender Welfare Board passed a proposal to build a temple commemorating Lord Narendra Modi Ji in Patna, Bihar. No one in this country has worked for the transgender community as much as Narendra Modi Ji”, Rajan Singh said.
Singh also claimed that the efforts by the Prime Minister had led to the upliftment of the transgender community, who had been overlooked for years. “In 2019, Narendra Modi Ji passed the Transgender Protection Act, and as a result, in my own state Bihar, the members of the Transgender community have been able to avail government employment opportunities. Many today work as Sub-Inspectors, Constables, Doctors and Engineers” Singh said.
However, what captured everyone’s attention was the recitation and worshipping inside the hall, which became the main point of contention. Speaking on the details of the event, Rajan Singh said that the event was organized to acknowledge the prime minister’s role. Singh said, “It was on this occasion that we organized an event at the Press Club of India yesterday, on August 20, 2026.
The members of the Transgender Community were present there and they recited the ‘Modi Chalisa’. The ‘Modi Chalisa’ consisted of a detailed description of all the works done by Narendra Modi ji over the years for different communities. We consider Narendra Modi Ji to be an Avatar of Lord Ram.”
Soon after the event, videos began to spread across social media platforms sparking widespread criticisms on the event. The Press Club of India also issued an official statement on X, clarifying their stance. “The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media. It is hereby #clarified that the Club had not organised the event. The hall was hired for the purpose of holding a press conference by an organization but when terms for renting out the place were violated by it, the Club authorities immediately intervened and it was stopped” the post on X read.
Speaking on the responses of the Press Club of India, Rajan Singh further commented that they are deeply saddened by the sequence of events since yesterday. “We are deeply saddened by how things have been since yesterday. The Press Club of India had given us a rental space to conduct our event. We had also given a written letter detailing the entire event and paid the charges. But after the event, we could see many of its representatives saying that they had blocked our event and drove us out”, Rajan Singh said to NewsGram.
Singh further stated that they are looking for legal advice and would send a notice to the Press club about the entire fiasco.
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