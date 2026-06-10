Inside the Koovagam Festival: A Sacred Celebration of the Transgender Community

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In the final moments of the momentous Kurukshetra war, Aravan sacrificed himself so as to guarantee that the Pandavas could emerge victorious in the war. His sacrifice was in a bid to appease the goddess Kali, whose blessings were necessary if the Pandavas wanted to win the war.

Aravan had one condition — he wanted to be married before he died. As his death was guaranteed, no woman agreed to marry him as they didn't want to become a widow immediately. Lord Krishna transformed himself into the beautiful enchantress Mohini to wed Aravan to fulfill his last wish. As dawn approached the next morning, Aravan died, and his wife Mohini weeped in mourning. Her grief and mourning forms a core part of the celebration of Koovagam festival.

The duration of the festival — which is 18 days — commemorates the duration of the Kurukshetra war.

Koovagam Festival Rituals: Marriage, Mourning, and Devotion

The 18-day-festival has two distinct rituals in place: marriage and mourning. On the 14th day of the festival, the ceremonial “marriage” takes place. Devotees marry Lord Aravan, decked in traditional wedding attire of a bride consisting of a beautiful saree, makeup, gajras, footwear, and gold jewelry. Temple priests tie the ritual yellow ‘thali’ (sacred thread) around the women’s neck and apply sindoor (vermillion) in their hair partings, symbolizing the marriage.

In addition to transwomen, believers of other faiths also ‘wed’ Lord Aravan at the festival, as it is widely believed that the wife of the deity will be endowed with blessings and their wishes would be fulfilled.

Thereafter, on the 16th day, a massive temple chariot carrying the idol of Lord Aravan is pulled through the village streets, which brings the idol to the sacrificial site. When the chariots nears its destination, the second part of the festival commences: the mourning.