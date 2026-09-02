The Man and Myth Behind 'Hanuman Ansh': How Neem Karoli Baba's Teaching of Love and Selfless Service Transcended Borders and Inspired Steve Jobs

Before he embarked on the path of spirituality, he was known as Lakshman Narayan Sharma. Although the exact date of his birth is not known, it is believed that he was born around 1900 in Akbarpur village in Uttar Pradesh. As per some reports, he was born into a well-to-do Brahmin family, which he left to embark on the journey of becoming a holy person. He was married to Smt. Ram Beti Sharma at a very young age.

Later on, he left his humble abode to live a life of spirituality, spreading devotion, building temples, and even performing miracles, as per his followers. He was also known as Baba Laxmandas.

It is often believed that he possessed some form of mystical powers. Neem Karoli Baba’s train journey story is one of the most renowned tales among his devotees. The story goes that, on one occasion, he boarded a train to Farrukhabad from Neeb Karori village in Uttar Pradesh without a ticket. He was asked to deboard immediately by an Anglo-Indian conductor who noticed his sadhu-like appearance.

It is believed that the train could not move an inch after that. After the officials asked Baba to board the train again, he blessed the vehicle, and a miracle happened, the train started moving.

He later came to be known as the Baba from the Neeb Karori village, or Baba Neeb Karori. Reports suggest that Neem Karoli Baba later returned to his home and had children—two sons and a daughter.

Kainchi Dham Ashram, in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, has been the most popular Hindu temple complex linked to Neem Karoli Baba. The ashram was established by Baba himself in 1964. As per reports, he spent a considerable amount of time at the Kainchi Dham Ashram.

Neem Karoli Baba passed away on September 11, 1973, in Vrindavan, India. The same location is home to another ashram that he had established a long time ago. His perennial devotion to the Hindu deity Hanuman was widely known; however, some people believe that he was an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. His acts of service and way of life inspired many people who later came to be known as pioneers in their respective fields.

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