The Man and Myth Behind 'Hanuman Ansh': How Neem Karoli Baba's Teaching of Love and Selfless Service Transcended Borders and Inspired Steve Jobs

Key Points:
Neem Karoli Baba was a spiritual guru lived a life of spirituality, spreading devotion, building temples, and even performing miracles.
Neem Karoli Baba’s train journey story is one of the most renowned tales among his devotees.
His story is back in the headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh on August 7, 2026, a spiritual drama movie.
THE STORY OF SPIRITUAL GURU NEEM KAROLI BABA is back in the headlines following the release of Vishal Chaturvedi-directed Hanuman Ansh on August 7, 2026. Neem Karoli Baba is one of the most renowned spiritual leaders, known for his simplicity and his principles of love and selfless service. Even though very limited information is available about him, numerous tales have existed about the Hindu guru—some mystical and some extraordinary.
One of those chapters includes Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, who travelled to India to meet Neem Karoli Baba. The chapters from his life are often regarded as inspiring and magical, leading his followers to refer to him as “Maharaj Ji.” Before we learn about the most prominent tales from his life, let’s learn more about his beginnings:
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Before he embarked on the path of spirituality, he was known as Lakshman Narayan Sharma. Although the exact date of his birth is not known, it is believed that he was born around 1900 in Akbarpur village in Uttar Pradesh. As per some reports, he was born into a well-to-do Brahmin family, which he left to embark on the journey of becoming a holy person. He was married to Smt. Ram Beti Sharma at a very young age.
Later on, he left his humble abode to live a life of spirituality, spreading devotion, building temples, and even performing miracles, as per his followers. He was also known as Baba Laxmandas.
It is often believed that he possessed some form of mystical powers. Neem Karoli Baba’s train journey story is one of the most renowned tales among his devotees. The story goes that, on one occasion, he boarded a train to Farrukhabad from Neeb Karori village in Uttar Pradesh without a ticket. He was asked to deboard immediately by an Anglo-Indian conductor who noticed his sadhu-like appearance.
It is believed that the train could not move an inch after that. After the officials asked Baba to board the train again, he blessed the vehicle, and a miracle happened, the train started moving.
He later came to be known as the Baba from the Neeb Karori village, or Baba Neeb Karori. Reports suggest that Neem Karoli Baba later returned to his home and had children—two sons and a daughter.
Kainchi Dham Ashram, in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, has been the most popular Hindu temple complex linked to Neem Karoli Baba. The ashram was established by Baba himself in 1964. As per reports, he spent a considerable amount of time at the Kainchi Dham Ashram.
Neem Karoli Baba passed away on September 11, 1973, in Vrindavan, India. The same location is home to another ashram that he had established a long time ago. His perennial devotion to the Hindu deity Hanuman was widely known; however, some people believe that he was an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. His acts of service and way of life inspired many people who later came to be known as pioneers in their respective fields.
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The influence of Neem Karoli Baba became so widespread by the mid-1970s that Apple co-founder and tech revolutionary Steve Jobs travelled to India to meet him, seeking guidance. As per a report by The Indian Express, by the time Steve Jobs reached India, Karoli Baba had already passed away, but he reportedly spent some time at his ashram. He had described his visit to the ashram as something that had a major impact on his “view of simplicity and focus.” It was Steve Jobs who also recommended the ashram to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who visited the place in 2015.
The story of Neem Karoli Baba has made its way across the globe, and he is widely known for the principles he practised, which inspired many people. These include the principles of love, compassion, selfless service, and mindfulness.
In popular culture, his story has been adapted multiple times, with the most recent one being Hanuman Ansh. As per the latest reports, the spiritual drama film based on Neem Karoli Baba has achieved a successful box-office collection of over Rs 50 crore, against a reported budget of Rs 2 crore.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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