First-Ever Ganga Aarti Held on River Thames in London, Netizens React: “Fly to India and Perform the Pooja”

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed,” the spokesperson said. They further added that the same principle was followed across the event, where measures were taken to reduce waste, avoid single-use plastics and ensure that the site remained clean and the River Thames was not disturbed.

The complete ceremony was held on land, with nothing being poured or released into the water of the Thames. The reason behind this was to ensure that the river was not disturbed while the ritual and people's beliefs were respected.

Significance of the Pooja and the Chinmaya Mission Event

The ceremony was held to honour nature and is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, which in Hindu tradition is considered sacred, life-giving and sustaining. The event was open to everyone and aimed to promote a wider message of gratitude, unity and respect for nature.

Shripriya further said that the River Ganga symbolised the flow of knowledge. She added, “Our founder, Swami Chinamayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta— one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism—from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives.” She also said that as the organization marks its 75-year anniversary, “this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries.”