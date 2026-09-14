First-Ever Ganga Aarti Held on River Thames in London, Netizens React: “Fly to India and Perform the Pooja”

Key Points:
Thousands gathered along the River Thames for the traditional Hindu ceremony of prayer, light and gratitude, Ganga Puja.
The event was conducted entirely on land, with lamps and other ritual materials not released into the river.
The ceremony was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations and in collaboration with the Totally Thames festival.
ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026, the River Thames was crowded with thousands of people who gathered on the banks of the river to celebrate the first ever Ganga Aarti (Prayer). The event is a traditional Hindu ceremony that includes prayer, light and gratitude towards Goddess Ganga. The ceremony was organised with an aim to recreate the spirit of Ganga Aarti that is performed on the river banks of the Ganges in India.
As per a report by PTI, the event was titled “Ganga Aarti on Thames: A Ceremony of Light” and was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames festival. It was held near the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, which is a famous historic place in London. The event was also part of a celebration marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission.
Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK, said, as quoted by NDTV, “For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life." She further added that the Ganga Aarti on the Thames carried a spirit similar to the aarti in India, adding that it brings people together in a shared space to offer gratitude, hope and unity.
During the ceremony, large and multi-tiered oil lamps were used for prayers, along with devotional music, prayers and chanting, which in Hindu tradition are used as an expression of honouring the river and showing gratitude towards nature. The spokesperson of Chinmaya Mission said that the ceremonial lamps were not floated on the water but were kept on the river bank of the Thames.
"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed,” the spokesperson said. They further added that the same principle was followed across the event, where measures were taken to reduce waste, avoid single-use plastics and ensure that the site remained clean and the River Thames was not disturbed.
The complete ceremony was held on land, with nothing being poured or released into the water of the Thames. The reason behind this was to ensure that the river was not disturbed while the ritual and people's beliefs were respected.
The ceremony was held to honour nature and is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, which in Hindu tradition is considered sacred, life-giving and sustaining. The event was open to everyone and aimed to promote a wider message of gratitude, unity and respect for nature.
Shripriya further said that the River Ganga symbolised the flow of knowledge. She added, “Our founder, Swami Chinamayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta— one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism—from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives.” She also said that as the organization marks its 75-year anniversary, “this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries.”
The Chinmaya Mission said that, “At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer but also through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us.”
The event was a part of the Totally Thames festival, which has been celebrated since 1997 and features themes like art, heritage, education and the environment.
The organization Chinmaya Mission was founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951 to promote the study and teaching of Vedanta globally through spiritual knowledge, cultural programmes and other initiatives. The organization works as an international Hindu organization for the study of Vedanta. The mission operates across more than 300 mission centres.
Netizens shared videos of the event on social media, with many reacting negatively to it. One person wrote, “If authenticity was the objective, wouldn't it have been better for them to fly to India and perform the pooja at the bank of the actual Ganga? The Thames is not the Ganga.” Another added, “Just that Ganga is not in the UK. Should be called Thames aarti.” One other wrote, “Peak performative Hindutva kitsch: Ganga Aarti… on the Thames. Because apparently even the Ganga is now a franchise - just add diyas, saffron robes and enough diaspora chest-thumping, and any random river becomes 'civilisation'. Next week: Niagara declared Triveni Sangam.”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
Suggested Reading: