The Man Who Died for Ganga: A 111-Day Hunger Strike That Ended With the Death of Activist and Ex-IIT Professor G.D. Agrawal

SONAM WANGCHUK, an engineer and activist, continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in a protest organized by Cockroach Janta Party, demanding resignation from the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over mismanagement in the NEET and CUET exams. The struggles of the Ladakhi activist has brought back memories of another protest that ended in a tragedy eight years ago. It was one of India's most respected environmental activists, former IIT professor G.D. Agrawal, who was also sat on an indefinite hunger strike that span for nearly four months. His demand was to have a clean Ganga, which he believed was dying as the governments had failed to protect it despite repeated promises.

The professor-turned-seer spent more than 111 days on hunger strike, surviving only on honey mixed with water for months. In the final stage of his protest, he even stopped drinking water, saying he would rather die than compromise on his demands. But his plea fell on deaf ears.

On October 11, 2018, Agrawal died at the age of 86 at AIIMS Rishikesh after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death shocked environmentalists across the country and raised uncomfortable questions about whether one man's sacrifice had gone unheard and what does it take for the government to listen to the voice of the public.

G.D. Agrawal: From IIT Professor to Seer Fighting for the Ganga

Long before he became known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, Guru Das Agrawal had built a career as an engineer and environmental expert.

He started his professional journey in the 1950s as a design engineer in the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. During that period, he also worked on aspects of the Tehri Dam project. Ironically, that experience later shaped his strong opposition to large hydropower projects in the Himalayan region.

Agrawal went on to join the Civil Engineering Department at IIT Kanpur as a professor, teaching the new generation of engineers. He was widely respected, not just in academic circles but also within government institutions.

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He also became the first Member-Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), playing an important role in shaping India's environmental regulation during its early years. That years of expertise made Agrawal unlike most activists as his arguments were backed by decades of scientific research. He repeatedly warned that excessive dam construction, diversion of river water, unchecked mining, and pollution were destroying the Ganga's natural flow. According to him, the holy river would not survive if its water was treated merely as a resource for power generation and irrigation.

However, over time, he realised scientific reports alone were not enough to prompt government action. In 2011, he took sanyas (renunciating worldly desires) in Varanasi under Swami Avimukteshwaranand and adopted the name Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand. His journey was marked by the belief that while science explained him the Ganga needed protection, faith could unite millions behind that cause.