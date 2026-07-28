“No Law That Prohibits Consumption Of Chicken Over Ganga River”: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Speaks Out On Detention of Muslim Men in Varanasi, Claims Space for Dissenting is Shrinking

He further urged universities to give students the space to dissent and debate rather than making them fear uncomfortable discussions. Referring to reports of disciplinary action against students for asking questions, he said, “Universities should be seen as encouraging students to engage in debates, to engage in uncomfortable questions. Comfortable questions: everybody can ask, everybody can answer. These uncomfortable questions are not seen as curbing or stifling such voices.”

Bhuyan also said that universities should encourage academic freedom and critical thinking. He said, “Our universities should have that much academic autonomy to venture into uncharted territory.” He stressed that judicial decisions should remain open to academic scrutiny and said that students need to be critical instead of thinking in only one way and should question, including the judiciary. He said, “Criticism of a judgement does not amount to criticism of a judge.”

Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence in Democracy

While addressing the audience, he also spoke about the separation of powers among the three pillars of democracy—the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. He said that these three institutions should work independently while maintaining checks and balances. He criticised the decision of a former Chief Justice of India to join the Rajya Sabha, saying, “Therefore, when a former CJI says I am going to the Rajya Sabha, to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the executive. It is fundamentally wrong. It is completely wrong. Fundamentally, it goes against the principle of separation of powers. It is a fundamental fallacy there.”

He further highlighted the constitutional responsibility of the judiciary. Justice Bhuyan said, “Though it is the constitutional duty of all the three organs of the state to uphold the Constitution by ensuring that the basic structure of the Constitution does not suffer any assault. Ultimately, it is for the judiciary and more particularly the Supreme Court to ensure that these essential features are protected.” He added, “I ask myself if the judges do not protect the independence of the judiciary, who else will protect? If the judges do not enforce the rule of law, who else will?”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)