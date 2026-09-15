‘Islam Is Not Just a Religion’: Why William Federer Says Islam Is Incompatible With Democracy and the US Constitution

Islam as a Political and Military System

Federer’s main argument was that Islam is not just a religion but a political and military system that calls itself a religion. He tried to explain his argument by discussing the history of Islam and the biography of Muhammad. Federer described three roles of Muhammad at different stages of his life: a religious preacher, a political leader, and a military leader.

In his case study, Federer focused on the Medina period, where he discussed the three major Jewish tribes: Banu Qaynuqa, Banu Nadir, and Banu Qurayza. He said that Muhammad fled to Medina in 622 AD, where these three major clans were present. According to Federer, there was tribal warfare between the clans, and they allowed Muhammad to enter the territory as the first Muslim immigrant.

After gaining influence there, Federer said, Muhammad began working as a political leader, and soon after gaining enough followers, warfare broke out in the region. He explained that this was how Muhammad became a religious, political, and military leader. He said that after Muhammad came to Medina, which he described as a Jewish city, within five years there were no Jews left in the city. He explained that the rivalries between the three clans eventually allowed Muhammad to conquer Medina.

He further claimed that Islam spreads through three steps: immigration, increase, and elimination. He said, “Immigrate into a host country as a religious refugee. Increase the number of your followers amongst the minority neighborhoods. And then you have random outbreaks of violence, knifings, acid attacks, and so forth. And the previous inhabitants of the neighborhood no longer feel safe and they move out and they take over the neighborhood.”

Why William Federer Says Islam Is Incompatible With the US Constitution

Federer also discussed what he described as differences between Islam and the American Constitution, highlighting why he believes the two are incompatible. He first referred to the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, and contrasted it with his interpretation of Sharia law, which he said calls for the cutting off of the hands of thieves.