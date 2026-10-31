Ramayana movie song again in controversy, people notices Ma Sita during the haldi ceremony of his husband Lord Rama

MANGAL RANG, the song from the upcoming Bollywood epic, Ramayana has been the talk of the town ever since makers have dropped it on Youtube on Sunday, October 25, 2026. First people were criticizing the musical tone of the song which allegedly was giving the sense of more like Qawwali, a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing.

Now in the song, portraying everlasting love between Lord Rama and Maa Sita, viewers have noticed another error in which Maa Sita is observed in a shot which allegedly belongs to the Haldi Ceremony— an auspicious Hindu tradition where family members of both bride and groom paste Haldi (turmeric) on their bodies— According to the netizens, the ceremony usually takes place before the wedding which the bride shouldn't be supposed to attend. While others are arguing that the scene belongs to Lord Ram’s coronation.