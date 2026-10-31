Ramayana movie song again in controversy, people notices Ma Sita during the haldi ceremony of his husband Lord Rama

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MANGAL RANG, the song from the upcoming Bollywood epic, Ramayana has been the talk of the town ever since makers have dropped it on Youtube on Sunday, October 25, 2026. First people were criticizing the musical tone of the song which allegedly was giving the sense of more like Qawwali, a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing.
Now in the song, portraying everlasting love between Lord Rama and Maa Sita, viewers have noticed another error in which Maa Sita is observed in a shot which allegedly belongs to the Haldi Ceremony— an auspicious Hindu tradition where family members of both bride and groom paste Haldi (turmeric) on their bodies— According to the netizens, the ceremony usually takes place before the wedding which the bride shouldn't be supposed to attend. While others are arguing that the scene belongs to Lord Ram’s coronation.
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One person wrote on X, questioning the logic of bollywood movies, “since when do brides watch the groom's haldi ceremony?”
Since then online debates have erupted among netizens. Some were critical and questioned the decision of the filmmaker and while others were mocking the complainers for their half knowledge.
Another person criticized the epic by saying that Bollywood’s attempt to put its masala won’t stop. She asked the same question of when did the bride sit and watch the groom's haldi ceremony in a traditional Hindu wedding?
While the users who were in the support took no time to give the critics a befitting reply.
“People like you never stop posting without knowing the proper context and adding your own masala to the story. This isn’t a scene from a wedding haldi ceremony; it’s from the preparations for Lord Rama’s coronation. Stop spreading misinformation and delete this ridiculous post,” posted one user.
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One more wrote, posting a screenshot of a viral shot, that this belongs to Ram ji’s Rajyabhishek Ceremony but the dumb people will think Sita Maa watching haldi ceremony.
The new debate has emerged amid the song Mangal Rang was already facing criticism over its music sounds very similar to A.R. Rehman's previous songs like Kun Faya Kun which was a Qawwali. Further as the Ramayana’s release date is approaching on November 05, 2026, any conversation regarding the film is contributing to its buzz. It is said to be the most expensive film ever made in India at a whopping budget of Rupees 4,000 crore. Ranbir Kapoor is playing as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita. Other cast members also include Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubay, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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