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ON WEDNESDAY, November 18, 2026, the US-based think tank, Pew Research Center, published a detailed analysis of the world's largest religions by 2035. The organisation projected that in almost a decade, Islam will likely surpass Christianity as the largest religion in the world. The research said that the main reason behind this projection is the higher birth rates among Muslim women compared to women belonging to other religions.
The organisation mentioned in its report that just because the Muslim population is rising does not mean that the growth of Christianity will slow down. Both religions are expected to grow in the next decade, but Islam will grow at a faster pace than Christianity to become the largest religion. Christianity has been the largest religion in the world for a very long time; however, according to recent research, this may change soon.
There are two main reasons for the population growth of both religions. According to the report, Islam will reach 2.57 billion by 2035, while Christianity will reach 2.52 billion. If this trend continues, the global Muslim population is expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, compared to Christians, whose population will remain just under 3 billion.
According to Pew Research, the primary reason behind the projected demographic shift is the difference in fertility rates among religions. The research mentioned in the report, "It's the babies," explaining that the Muslim population is growing faster because people are having more babies compared to Christians. While there are other ways to increase the religious population, fertility rate is a major factor.
During the period of 2020-2025, the fertility rate of Muslim women was 3.1 children per woman, while the rate among Christian women was 2.5 children. The average fertility rate among women belonging to other religions was 1.6 children, which is below the 2.1 rate considered necessary for each generation to replace itself. This is called natural population change, which refers to the difference between the number of births and deaths. Islam is also expected to experience an increase in the number of births, while other religions are projected to witness stable birth numbers or a gradual decline.
The second factor is religious conversion, which will also affect the global religious landscape in the coming years. In the coming decades, some people who were raised in Islam or Christianity will switch their religion or leave religion entirely. Other people will begin affiliating themselves with these religions despite not being raised in them.
The research showed that between 2020 and 2070, Islam is expected to lose a net 8 million followers through religious switching, while Christianity is expected to have a much bigger number of losses, at 105 million. Most Christians who leave the religion are expected to become religiously unaffiliated. Meanwhile, conversions between Islam and Christianity are expected to balance out, with 9.2 million Muslims converting to Christianity and 9 million Christians converting to Islam.
According to Pew's research, most of the growth in the Muslim and Christian populations between 2020 and 2070 is expected to occur in countries where these religions already have a majority. For example, in Pakistan, where Muslims form the majority, the Muslim population is projected to double from 227 million in 2020 to 461 million by 2070. The country is expected to surpass Indonesia and become the world's largest Muslim-population country.
Similarly, when it comes to Christianity, the population in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is expected to more than triple from its 2020 figure. The 2020 data shows 92 million Christians and this number is expected to rise to 299 million by 2070. However, the Christian population in the United States is projected to see a decline. While the country ranked first in terms of Christian population in 2020, the 2070 projections show the population falling from 217 million to 174 million.
The research also mentioned that the populations of other religions will also see changes. Hindu and Jewish populations are expected to rise, but their global share is projected to decline by 2070. However, the Buddhist population will decline both in numbers and as a share of the global population. This is partly attributed to the overall population decline in China, South Korea and Japan. The report also found that religiously unaffiliated people will decline as a proportion of the global population, from 24% in 2020 to 17% in 2070.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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