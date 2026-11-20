ON WEDNESDAY, November 18, 2026, the US-based think tank, Pew Research Center, published a detailed analysis of the world's largest religions by 2035. The organisation projected that in almost a decade, Islam will likely surpass Christianity as the largest religion in the world. The research said that the main reason behind this projection is the higher birth rates among Muslim women compared to women belonging to other religions.

The organisation mentioned in its report that just because the Muslim population is rising does not mean that the growth of Christianity will slow down. Both religions are expected to grow in the next decade, but Islam will grow at a faster pace than Christianity to become the largest religion. Christianity has been the largest religion in the world for a very long time; however, according to recent research, this may change soon.

Projected Religious Population Growth by 2035

There are two main reasons for the population growth of both religions. According to the report, Islam will reach 2.57 billion by 2035, while Christianity will reach 2.52 billion. If this trend continues, the global Muslim population is expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, compared to Christians, whose population will remain just under 3 billion.