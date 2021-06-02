Renting vs. Owning Golf Equipment

By Joniel Suezo

Golf equipment can get very expensive. While some people may get by renting or borrowing equipment, most people will start looking at buying when they want to take their game to the next level. It’s not a decision that is easy for everyone, as you may not play often enough to require buying your equipment. Or maybe your budget doesn’t allow for it at the moment. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of renting or owning your golf equipment so you can make a wiser decision.

Borrowing Equipment

If you’re short on cash and you want to enjoy a day on the links without obligations, then you can always try to find someone who will let you borrow their equipment. But, you should know that clubs aren’t meant for everybody.

There’s also the fact that you could end up damaging some of their equipment. In this case, you’ll have to deal with both the embarrassment and will likely have to pay them back. Also, you can’t expect anyone to just hand over their favorite clubs for you to practice. There’s a very strong chance that they’ll give you some old clubs they had laying around, which may not be the best.

Borrowing should only be an option if you’re trying to test the waters. The issue is that your performance and the amount of fun you’ll have could be hindered by the clubs that you get.

Renting Equipment

Renting equipment offers many of the benefits of borrowing it, but also many of the drawbacks. It will depend on the golf course. Some will have a very limited selection and you may not find golf clubs that fit you. Upscale courses will usually have a better selection, but it’s still not guaranteed that you’ll get everything you need.

Some courses may also not have things you were expecting. Some people may expect that all courses will have carts available when it’s not always the case. They might have no carts at all, or they may all be taken when you get there for various reasons.

Buying a golf cart would be a great way to make sure that you have something for transportation and that you’ll feel comfortable in. Not to mention that you can use them for transportation outside of the golf course as well.

If you are worried about things like maintenance, know that there are plenty of stores with all types of accessories where you can get all the parts needed for repairs. Issues with golf carts can often be fixed at home, which will save you a lot of money.

Buying Equipment

If you’re serious about your game, then you have no choice but to buy your equipment. You don’t only need the right brand of clubs, but you’ll also need to have them fitted as well. This alone could significantly improve your performance and how much you enjoy the game. Things like weight will also be very important, as some people prefer heavy clubs while others may have limitations that make them too difficult to handle.

You will also have so much more choice. You won’t have trouble finding left or right-handed clubs or clubs for men and women. You also can choose to buy clubs online if you want to save some money.

As you can see, there are many benefits to buying or renting equipment that needs to be considered. If you were looking at both options, make sure that you look at what your needs will be now and in the future before making a final decision.

