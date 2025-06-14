Among New Dads, 64% Take Less Than Two Weeks of Leave After Baby Is Born

When it comes to family leave, American fathers are left behind.

In a survey of new fathers led by scientists at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University, 64% of fathers reported taking less than two weeks of leave or no leave after the birth of their child. Only 36% of dads reported taking more than two weeks of leave. The survey is the first of a state-representative sample of fathers.

In the survey, fathers reported that the main barrier to taking any leave or longer leave was a fear of losing their job.

“We know the U.S. lags behind the rest of the world in availability of paid family leave,” said corresponding study author Clarissa Simon, PhD, MPH, research associate at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and senior research scientist at Lurie Children’s. “We still are not there yet. What we found with this study is that if there was the availability of paid leave, fathers would have fewer barriers, and they’d take it.”

The findings were published June 10 in the journal Pediatrics. They are the first to describe work-leave practices among a representative sample of all dads listed on the birth certificate in Georgia, including patterns and factors related to their paternal leave.

Previous research at Northwestern has found that new fathers play an important role in the health and wellbeing of children and families, including helping mothers breastfeed for longer durations and influencing whether an infant is placed to sleep safely.

“It’s not always an easy time — you’re sleep deprived, it’s not fun — but it’s part of being a dad,” Simon said. “Fathers can and should experience the pains and the joys of parenthood, and the best way to do that is if they can take a break from work to spend time with their new baby without financial barriers or stressors like fear of job loss.”

It’s also valuable for fathers to be involved from the very beginning to more easily transition to fatherhood, Simon said.

“They don’t go through pregnancy, so they have the baby and then they realize ‘Oh, I’m a dad now,’” Simon said. “Without leave, they do not have time to fully engage with their families in this new chapter. This is one of the first data sets to be able to answer this question.”