Senior CDC Officials Resign After Monarez’s Ouster, Citing Concerns Over Scientific Independence

“I am committed to working with you to restore trust, transparency, and credibility to the CDC,” Kennedy told CDC employees, later writing that “President Trump and I are aligned on the commonsense vision for the CDC: Strengthen the public health infrastructure by returning to its core mission of protecting Americans from communicable diseases by investing in innovation to prevent, detect and respond to future threats.”

Houry and Daskalakis said they had become increasingly uneasy about how vaccine policy was being handled. Both pointed to preparations for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, which recommends vaccine schedules.

Houry said they feared “some decisions had been made before there was even the data or the science to support those. We are scientists, and that was concerning to us.”

Daskalakis added that he was “very concerned that there’s going to be an attempt to relitigate vaccines that have already had clear recommendations with science that has been vetted,” which he warned could undermine public trust. “If you can’t attack access, then why not attack trust? And that’s what I think the playbook is,” he said.

Both officials cited instances in which evidence reviews were altered or withdrawn. A CDC analysis of thimerosal, a vaccine preservative, was briefly posted before being taken down at the HHS’ direction. “If there’s something that doesn’t line up with the recommendations, then that information will be taken down, and it’s not there for the public to see for openness and transparency,” Houry said.

The two also criticized what they described as a lack of direct communication between CDC scientists and HHS leadership. Daskalakis said his team was never invited to brief Kennedy on topics ranging from measles to covid-19.

When asked about Kennedy’s calls for “radical transparency,” Houry and Daskalakis described learning about changes to the covid vaccine schedule for children not through internal channels but via social media.

“The radical transparency manifested itself by a Twitter post, which is how Dr. Houry and I learned that the secretary had mandated the change in the children’s vaccine schedule for covid,” Daskalakis recalled. “What is the background that led to that decision? And we were denied access to that information. So, I don’t think that that’s radically transparent,” Daskalakis said.

CBS News and KFF Health News reached out to HHS for comment on some of the allegations made by Houry and Daskalakis but did not immediately hear back.