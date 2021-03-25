Thursday, March 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

The researchers utilized a variety of cell lines that represented potential targets for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the human body

0
Antiviral
The researchers used a number of cell lines that represented possible SARS-CoV-2 infection targets in humans. Pexels

A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The study, published in the journal ACS Omega, looked at three antiviral drugs that have proven effective against Ebola and the Marburg virus — tilorone, quinacrine, and pyronaridine.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We were looking for compounds that could block the entry of the virus into the cell,” said researcher Anna Puhl from the University of North Carolina in the US.

Antiviral
The research examined three antiviral drugs that have been shown to be effective against Ebola and the Marburg virus. Pixabay

“We chose these compounds because we know that other antivirals which successfully act against Ebola are also effective inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2,” Puhl added.

For the study, the compounds were tested in vitro against SARS-CoV-2, as well as against a common cold virus (HCV 229E) and murine hepatitis virus (MHV).

The researchers utilized a variety of cell lines that represented potential targets for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the human body. They infected the cell lines with the different viruses and then looked at how well the compounds prevented viral replication in the cells.

The team found that the results were mixed, with the compounds’ effectiveness depending upon whether they were used in human-derived cell lines versus monkey-derived cell lines, known as Vero cell lines.

ALSO READ: People Who Recieve Flu Shot Less Likely To Test COVID-19 Positive: Study

“In the human-derived cell lines, we found that all three compounds worked similarly to remdesivir, which is currently being used to treat Covid-19,” the researchers said.

The next steps for the research include testing the compounds’ effectiveness in a mouse model and further work on understanding how they inhibit viral replication. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleFacebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more
India

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more
Environment

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Press freedom advocate Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is suing Facebook in France, saying the social media platform spreads misinformation. The suit was filed Monday...
Read more

Being Lonely During Midlife Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life, a new study...
Read more

Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear, anxiety, and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms...
Read more

Study: TB Patients Need Extra Precautions Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid pandemic has overtaken every other health issue throughout the country, some of the doctors have suggested extra precaution for tuberculosis (TB)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada