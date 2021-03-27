Saturday, March 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Resolving Arguments By End Of The Day Reduces Emotional Response
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Resolving Arguments By End Of The Day Reduces Emotional Response

Everyone experiences stress in their daily lives. You aren't going to stop stressful things from happening

0
resolving arguments
Always try and resolving arguments before going to bed or ending your day. Unsplash

If you want a longer, healthier life then resolve your arguments by end of the day as it reduces the emotional response associated with the disagreement, a new study revealed.
On the day of an argument or avoided argument, people who felt their encounter was resolved reported roughly half the reactivity of those whose encounters were not resolved, the findings indicated.

“Everyone experiences stress in their daily lives. You aren’t going to stop stressful things from happening. But the extent to which you can tie them off, bring them to an end, and resolve them is definitely going to pay dividends in terms of your well-being,” said researcher Robert Stawski from the Oregon State University.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, the team used data from an in-depth survey of more than 2,000 people who were interviewed about their feelings and experiences for eight days in a row. The researchers looked at reports of both arguments and avoided arguments, defined as instances where the person could have argued about something but chose to let it slide so as not to have a disagreement.

ALSO READ: Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

They then measured how the incident affected the person’s reported change in negative and positive emotions, both for the day of the encounter and the day after it occurred.
The measure of how an experience affects someone emotionally, an increase in negative emotions or a decrease in positive emotions, on the day it occurs is known as “reactivity,” while “residue” is the prolonged emotional toll the day after the experience occurs.

The results showed that on the day of an argument or avoided argument, people who felt their encounter was resolved reported roughly half the reactivity of those whose encounters were not resolved. On the day following an argument or avoided argument, the results were even starker — people who felt the matter was resolved showed no prolonged elevation of their negative affect the next day. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleWomen Suffering From Sensory Loss Likely To Report Depression

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women Suffering From Sensory Loss Likely To Report Depression

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women who suffer from vision, hearing, or dual sensory loss are more than twice as likely to report depression and anxiety than men with...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Research: Examine The Role Of Cholesterol In Both Alzheimer And Type-2 Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Examining the role of cholesterol in both Alzheimer's disease and Type-2 diabetes, researchers have identified a small molecule that may help regulate cholesterol levels...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Stress Hormone Linked To Increased Allergic Reactions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased allergic reactions may be tied to the corticotropin-releasing stress hormone (CRH), suggests a new study. The hormone is the main element that drives...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,533FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Resolving Arguments By End Of The Day Reduces Emotional Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want a longer, healthier life then resolve your arguments by end of the day as it reduces the emotional response associated with...
Read more

Women Suffering From Sensory Loss Likely To Report Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women who suffer from vision, hearing, or dual sensory loss are more than twice as likely to report depression and anxiety than men with...
Read more

Research: Examine The Role Of Cholesterol In Both Alzheimer And Type-2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Examining the role of cholesterol in both Alzheimer's disease and Type-2 diabetes, researchers have identified a small molecule that may help regulate cholesterol levels...
Read more

Stress Hormone Linked To Increased Allergic Reactions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased allergic reactions may be tied to the corticotropin-releasing stress hormone (CRH), suggests a new study. The hormone is the main element that drives...
Read more

Unheard Stories Of Punjab Women Making Household Chores Via Backyard Greens

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sudarshna Devi has changed. "Changed for good," the 72-year-old says, in Punjabi, with a chuckle. Until 2003, the Class 8 dropout used to cover...
Read more

Ashtottaram 43) OṀ ĀYURVEDABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti Ashtottaram 43) OṀ ĀYURVEDABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 43: OṀ (AUM)-AAYUR-VE'-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA      ॐ आयुर्वेदभूम्यै नमः                                           (Āyuh: Long life; Veda: Knowledge, science) Ayurveda is the traditional Hindu system...
Read more

Celebrate Holi In The Land Of Krishna

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of India's most important festivals, during which the entire country rejoices in the joys...
Read more

An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Think Change Forum, an independent think tank dedicated to seeking solutions for navigating the post-pandemic world, today announced a new initiative aimed at bringing...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,533FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada