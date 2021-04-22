Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak
BusinessLead StoryWorld

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

The initial concept of a restaurant setup revolved around a dine-in set up with a certain ambiance

0
Restaurant
The restaurant business is one such industry that has taken a huge hit again. Pixabay

It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one such industry that has taken a huge hit again. But 2020 having prepared them with such adversity, they feel there still is a glimmer of hope to pull through the tough times.

A restaurant that owns its own delivery model can help avoid aggressive commission rates, get direct orders, and continue the employment of the staff who can pitch in as delivery agents. Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout shares few tips on how restaurants can avoid aggregator commissions and still ace the online ordering game?

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

Have your own website & Order now widget on social media

Having your own website and social media presence can help restaurants save big and get online orders organically. Powerhouses like Defense Bakery 1962, Sidewok India, La Vie Pizzeria, Byg Breskey & 3000 more are making their business profitable with their own online ordering platform powered by inresto.

Restaurant
The food and decor too matched to give the desired results. The same cannot be delivered to someone’s doorstep. Pixabay

“Forming our own relationship with customers has been our priority. That’s one of the major reasons why they remember us fondly and keep coming back. And in such times when social distancing is paramount, our ordering platform helps close the gap virtually and lets us deliver our delicacies to our customers’ doorsteps”, says Tushar Dhingra, Director, Defence Bakery 1962.

“Customer experience and safety is our foremost priority at the moment. And keeping that in mind we continue to serve our customers without compromising on the delivery experience which is more in our control through our own online ordering platform. Additionally, we also give personalized service in the form of a menu specially curated by our chefs while keeping our customer dietary requirements in mind,” said Arun Prasanna, General Manager Byg Brewski Brewing Company.

Delivery Only Menu

The initial concept of a restaurant setup revolved around a dine-in set up with a certain ambiance.But a delivery-only menu can be crafted that takes less time to prep and travels well. An easy-to-browse menu along with enticing visuals can help customers make quick decisions, leaving them with a satisfactory user experience.

Restaurant
Having your own website and social media presence can help restaurants save big and get online orders organically. Pixabay

Inresto DineIn – a digital menu solution for restaurants has made this an easy job for many restaurants. The solution offers the liberty for restaurants to modify the menu anytime they want. Apart from this, it helps them keep track of the customer data, which later is used for running customer retention campaigns and loyalty programs.

Run campaigns (SMS & Email)

Email and SMSs are one of the ways to bring the audience onto a restaurants’ website and social media handles, time and again. This way, restaurants have the ability to communicate directly with their target audience and stay on top of their minds. These could include information regarding their operational time frame, special offers, and combos that nudge the customer to make a purchase. inresto campaign is one such product that makes this happen in one click.

ALSO READ: Select Restaurants in Panaji To Soon Use Biogas, informs CM Pramod Sawant

Market your brand

Most customers are isolating at home, protecting themselves and their families. Staying indoors and listening to grim news can be demoralizing, which is why so many are tuning into the latest IPL cricket season for entertainment. And entertainment is incomplete without good food. This is a great opportunity for restaurant businesses to grab those cricket fans’ eyeballs through ads and promote their offers. One such platform is cricbuzz, and its partnership with inresto by Dineout lets their restaurant partners stay ahead in the game and get an edge over the competition by promoting their brand on the right platform. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleDates, Ramzan’s Favourite Fruit, Are Both Nutritious And Healthy!
Next articleUN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more
India

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the...
Read more

World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Each year 22nd April or Earth Day as we know it brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and takes...
Read more

UN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is at risk of losing many of the benefits the ocean provides, warns the latest UN assessment on the state of the...
Read more

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one...
Read more

Dates, Ramzan’s Favourite Fruit, Are Both Nutritious And Healthy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Ramzan and one is immediately reminded of dates. Yes, that sumptuous fruit with which the faithful break their fast during the Iftar (breaking...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada