Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

If you have missed going out for a while, with the festival around the corner people are cautiously stepping out to celebrate. If you’re still ambling for some Diwali celebration options, here’s a list of restaurants you can visit which offer great cuisine, ambiance, service, and a stunning overall dining experience.

DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

DLF CyberHub is a premium socializing zone that has food and entertainment at its core with a number of amazing pubs, restaurants, cafes, and bakeries. In partnership with Dineout, it is running a month-long-DLF CyberHub’s Big Foodies Festival, where diners can get special discounts and offers on restaurants through the Dineout app starting November 6, 2020. Top participating restaurants are Cafe Delhi Heights, Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme, Imperfecto, Underdoggs, The Drunken Botanist, Italiano, etc, where diners can avail flat 50 percent off on their food bill.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

DEL Delhi

Inspired by the international flight code for the city, DEL is an all-day bistro at Roseate House New Delhi. With a seating capacity of 132 guests, it has a choice of both alfresco and indoor dining options. The bistro accommodates an exclusive private dining room that opens to a sky-lounge catering to social and corporate gatherings. It houses a lavish bar, live European and Oriental kitchen, a sushi island, along with a dedicated salad station, Indian fare, and a dessert buffet.

Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet. DEL, Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Pluck – Pullman, Delhi

An innovative concept, wherein the marketplace has been brought into the restaurant with a philosophy of ‘You choose, we cook’. Guests can select a wide range of fresh and organic raw materials and ingredients for dishes on their own, select the cooking & cuisine style Indian, Asian, or Continental and the team of culinary experts will cook sumptuous dishes as per your preference taste, spices, preparation, etc. With an endeavor to promote ‘local’ growers and agriculturalists – a high proportion of the produce used in the dishes is sourced directly from their own 5000 sq. ft. kitchen garden.

Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet. Pluck, Pullman, New Delhi.

Patissez, Chennai

All the way from Australia comes the Original Freakshake! Patissez Chennai is open to serve the finest of delicacies with a wide variety of deserts to you.

Offer: Diwali special menu at Patissez. Avail of a 20% discount on the total bill via Dineout App Patissez, Chennai

East Coast, Chennai

East Coast at Madras Square is a casual dining restaurant serving Continental, European preparations. A highly-rated place in Neelangkarai is praised for its timely service and is a nice joint to visit when one is looking to satiate hunger pangs with tasty, hygienic food at pocket-friendly prices.

Offer: 10% off on the Total Bill via Dineout App

East Coast, Madras Square, Chennai

Just Food Inn, Ahmedabad

Just Food Inn is a Casual Dining restaurant with a captivating ambiance. The place serves delicious North Indian, Asian, and Continental delicacies. The elaborative menu spoils one for choice. It is an ideal place to have a wonderful with loved ones over excellent food. One of the best to have is the Signature Buffet that offers a wide variety of delicacies.

Offer: Buy 3 Get 1 Buffet free.

From The North, Ahmedabad

From The North, true to its name serves authentic delicacies of North India. The restaurant is a pure vegetarian Casual Dining outlet serving sumptuous and delectable dishes from North Indian cuisine. The ambiance here is simple and relaxed and the place has a calm atmosphere.

Offer: 30 percent off on the Total Bill via Dineout App

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Rooftop – Radisson Park Towers, Ghaziabad

Rooftop is a multi-cuisine restaurant with a pleasant atmosphere and a breathtaking view make the overall dining experience special. Whether you choose Indian, Continental or American, the menu is meticulously crafted with vivid flavors that consistently work together without being complicated.

Offer: Flat 50 percent off The Buffet

1522 Bar and Kitchen, Mumbai

If your idea of celebrating Diwali is candlelight dinner under the stars, as a musician plays a soft melody with your loved one, then look no further than 1522 Bar and Kitchen. In a city that’s starved of space, 1522 offers a rare open-to-sky dining experience that’s away from the din of the city, while still being at its heart. It’s a modern-Indian love affair of a menu, offers a stunning variety of Indian-inspired dishes which is just perfect to fulfill your desire of eating a perfect Indian meal with a modern touch this Diwali. So, if you haven’t made your Diwali plans yet, make a rush for it.

Address: Goldfinch Hotel, MIDC Central Rd, Andheri East

Bayroute, Mumbai

Mumbai’s most-loved fine dine that serves authentic and delicious Middle-Eastern cuisine. A classic culmination of east-meets-west, Bayroute’s minimalistic Middle-Eastern ambiance sets the perfect mood with its hot air balloon, rose-gold cutlery, and stunning views. To commemorate Diwali, the tables will have a Diwali decor with candlelight centerpieces and an overall mood of the festival. With successful outlets in Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, and Lower Parel, Bayroute is spreading the goodness of authentic middle eastern cuisine all over the city. Be prepared for a great evening out as you sample its rare and exotic menu that includes Baklava, Hummus, Koshari, Kebabs, Gold Souk, Turkish Madness, Desert storm among others and to celebrate a middle-eastern style Diwali this year!

Locations: Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, Lower Parel

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, Mumbai

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake has been stunning patrons with its progressive since its first outlet launch. This Diwali head here with your loved one to eat your favorite meal, coupled with cozy decor, soft music, and some lip-smacking cheesecakes.

Locations: Across all Poetry and love & cheesecake outlets

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भाजपा के टिकट पर जीत दर्ज करने वाले उम्मीदवारों की संपत्ति करोड़ों में !

Hitchki, Mumbai

Mumbai’s popular retro bar Hitchki, with its quirky menu and groovy Bollywood hits by the DJ, is all set to make your Diwali special and enthusiastic! With just the right ambiance, an irresistible menu of food and cocktails, it is just the right place for you to catch up with your loved ones.

Locations: Across all the Hitchki outlets

Creo, Dwarka

Embrace the festive spirit of Diwali with your loved ones and join us at Creo for a scrumptious buffet dinner meticulously curated by our culinary maestros.

Price: INR 1750 all-inclusive per person

ALSO READ: 5 Movies And Series To Binge-Watch This Diwali Weekend

RYU BAR, GURGAON

Celebrate the festival of light with sparkling cocktails like Peat and Great, smoked popcorn old fashion, Pink pong, Jungle bird, Pandrama, The sacred skull, etc. and lip-smacking Asian delights like Mongolian Crispy Chicken, Crispy Lamb sesame, Kappa maki sushi, Spicy Pork dim sums, Indonesian Lamb curry and much more. It is the perfect setting for some quality time with family & friends with its cozy yet striking interior and enchanting ambiance at its magnificent Rooftop dotted with Japanese umbrella inspired shades.

Offer: 25 percent flat discount on the total bill (IANS)