Russia-Ukraine War: 15 Dead in a helicopter crash, including Ukrainian Interior Minister

A helicopter crash Wednesday outside of the Ukrainian capital killed at least 15 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

Officials said the crash happened near a kindergarten in Brovary, a suburb east of Kyiv, where nine of the dead were on board the helicopter when it went down.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post he had directed authorities to investigate.

Zelenskyy called the crash a "terrible tragedy."

Officials earlier put the death toll at 18 people. Zelenskyy, in his post, said at least 15 people had died though the exact number of casualties was still being determined. He said at that point the dead included at least three children.

"The pain is unspeakable," Zelenskyy said.

"Tragedy far from the frontline, in Brovary," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "My condolences to relatives of the victims, especially children."

Kuleba added that Monastyrskyi and Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin were "true Ukrainian patriots."