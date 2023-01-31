Russia-Ukraine War: Russian attacks kill 5 Ukrainians

Germany and the U.S. last week both promised to send tanks to Ukraine but the possibility of allied governments sending other advanced military support to the Kyiv government is uncertain.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Monday for South Korea to send direct military support to Ukraine. The Seoul government is a growing arms exporter and has a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hinted Monday at the prospect of more upcoming pledges of military support for Ukraine, saying that "any activity aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense powers is under consultation with our NATO partners."

But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after hesitating for weeks over sending Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, appears opposed to sending fighter aircraft.

Scholz, who is currently on a trip to South America, said he regretted the emergence of the discussion on aircraft.

He said Saturday during a stop in Chile that a serious debate is necessary and not a "competition to outdo each other … in which perhaps domestic political motives are in the foreground rather than support for Ukraine."

Russia and Ukraine made conflicting claims Sunday on who controls the territory near Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary military group claimed it took control of the village, while Ukraine’s military said its troops had repelled the attack.

“Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting Saturday.

Ukraine said its forces also repelled Russian attacks near 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

But the Wagner Group, designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organization, said on the Telegram messaging app Saturday that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.

The French news agency, AFP, reported there was no immediate confirmation from Russia’s defense ministry.

With warfare intensifying in the Donetsk region, the exact battleline has been unclear, especially around the town of Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been occurring in recent weeks. The Wagner Group has made premature success claims before.