Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine’s ammunition needs in focus as defense allies hold a meeting

The Ukrainian military’s ammunition needs will likely be high on the agenda Wednesday as U.S. defense leaders convene a meeting of defense officials from nearly 50 countries to discuss what Ukraine needs to fight off a Russian invasion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting the virtual talks from the Pentagon after several previous rounds saw the Ukraine Defense Contact Group gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

“As we've been doing since the beginning of this campaign, we're continuing to do everything that we can to ensure that we're meeting Ukraine's needs, whether it's ammunition, whether it's air defense, armor,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Tuesday.