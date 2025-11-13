Iran's Water Crisis Nears Point Of No Return

Decades of mismanagement compounded by prolonged drought have pushed Iran to the brink of what experts call water bankruptcy.

With reservoirs running on empty and rainfall at a record low, the authorities have begun rationing water supplies in the Iranian capital, Tehran, a city of some 10 million people.

President Masud Pezeshkian has warned the water crisis could lead to the evacuation of parts of Tehran and went as far as floating the possibility of moving the capital.

Kaveh Madani, director of the Canada-based United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, said the warnings by the authorities didn't go far enough.

"The level of their warnings is too low compared to the reality on the ground," Madani, who previously served as deputy head of Iran's Department of Environment, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.

"The government is being too cautious because it doesn't want to stress the public and upset people even more," he added.

Water bankruptcy is when consumption exceeds supply and the depletion of resources is irreversible. It is often driven by what experts say is misguided government policies intended to boost agriculture and development.

How Bad Is Iran's Water Crisis?

Iran is currently in the grips of the worst drought in some 60 years.

"If it doesn't rain, we'll have to start rationing water in [November]. If the lack of rainfall continues past that, we simply won't have water and will have to evacuate Tehran," Pezeshkian said earlier this month, though other officials have sought to downplay the need to move the capital.

Since last week, water supplies have been cut off in the evenings in Tehran. The authorities have also called on people to curb consumption during the day. Water rationing has not yet been reported in other parts of Iran.