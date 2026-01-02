Trump Voices Support For Iranian Protesters As Death Toll, Arrests Rise

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



US President Donald Trump has voiced support for demonstrators braving brutal suppression from security forces in Iran after five days of protests over the country's economic woes that have resulted in several deaths and dozens of arrests.

The protests began in Tehran on December 28, sparked by the collapse of the Iranian currency's exchange rate with the US dollar and inflation soaring to 52 percent. They have subsequently spread to multiple regions.

State-controlled media and international rights groups on January 1 reported at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, although government-linked news agencies blamed what it called “rioters” for the violence.

Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the reports and RFE/RL's Radio Farda could not independently verify them.

"If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on January 2.

"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he added.

In comments sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda on January 2, a State Department spokesperson said that "the protests reflect the understandable anger of the Iranian people with their government's failures and excuses."

The statement said the Iranian regime "continues to waste Iran's wealth to sponsor terrorism around the world and to oppress the Iranian people, who want and deserve a better life."

"We will continue to put maximum pressure on the regime," the State Department said.