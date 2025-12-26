Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Praised For Defiance After New Documentary

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

A new documentary about the acclaimed Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, detailing her outspoken support for the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests, has ignited a powerful reaction across Persian-language social media.

Directed by Pegah Ahangarani and broadcast on December 24 by BBC Persian, Taraneh: A Documentary offers an intimate portrait of the prominent actress, who reflects on Iran’s mandatory head scarf law, feminism, artistic responsibility, and the personal consequences of political dissent.

Alidoosti also discusses her arrest, imprisonment, and struggle with an autoimmune disease that sidelined her from public life for nearly a year.

Alidoosti was detained in December 2022 after months of vocal solidarity with protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody and her condemnation of the executions of demonstrators, including Mohsen Shekari. Her detention drew widespread international condemnation, and she was released on bail two and a half weeks later.