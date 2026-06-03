Massive Russian Missile And Drone Offensive Targets Kyiv And Other Cities

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

DESPITE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS of full-scale war and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainians were shocked by the intensity of the latest Russian missile and drone barrage overnight that left death and destruction in Kyiv, Dnipro, and other cities.

Russia pummeled the Ukrainian capital in a major drone-and-missile assault, the second such attack in less than a month, killing at least five people and wounding dozens. The central city of Dnipro was also hammered, with 11 people killed.

The June 2 attack came days after Moscow warned of further strikes on the capital, including against what it called Ukraine's "decision-making centers" and urged foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.