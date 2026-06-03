Massive Russian Missile And Drone Offensive Targets Kyiv And Other Cities

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.
DESPITE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS of full-scale war and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainians were shocked by the intensity of the latest Russian missile and drone barrage overnight that left death and destruction in Kyiv, Dnipro, and other cities.
Russia pummeled the Ukrainian capital in a major drone-and-missile assault, the second such attack in less than a month, killing at least five people and wounding dozens. The central city of Dnipro was also hammered, with 11 people killed.
The June 2 attack came days after Moscow warned of further strikes on the capital, including against what it called Ukraine's "decision-making centers" and urged foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.
See Also: In Sign Of Deepening Ties, Russia And Afghan Taliban Sign Military Deal
Russia launched 73 missiles and 656 drones overnight, with strikes recorded at 38 locations across Ukraine, primarily targeting Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force said on June 2.
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia's combined attack on Kyiv on June 2 killed at least five people and injured 65 others, including children.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital and other cities, which killed at least 16 people.
He said that "dozens of residential buildings and other purely civilian infrastructure" were damaged in the attack on Kyiv.
Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Suggested Reading: