Zelenskyy Says Latest Russian Missile And Drone Attacks Targeted Civilian Sites Across Ukraine

A fresh round of Russian strikes on Ukraine killed at least three people and wounded dozens of others over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's president said on September 12, adding that the strikes targeted civilian sites and infrastructure across the country.

"Since the night, there have been virtually constant strikes on our cities and communities," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media. "Ten regions were under Russian strikes last night, and Russian attack drones are still flying in many of them."

Two people were killed and six others were wounded by a Shahed-type drone strike on residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said, adding that a missile attack on "critical infrastructure" in Kryviy Rih killed one person and injured three others.

In Odesa, 37 people were injured when a high-rise residential building was hit by Russian missile overnight, and rescue operations were under way at the site. The search continued for two people that were unaccounted for, Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, local officials in Odesa said that a 25-story residential building had been damaged, with apartments on the 21st through 23rd floors catching fire. The upper floors were destroyed.

Three other residential buildings were also damaged in Odesa, officials said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia attacked the country with ballistic and cruise missiles and 129 attack drones, including jet-powered Shahed-type drones. It said Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed or suppressed 110 of the targets.