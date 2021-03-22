Monday, March 22, 2021
Lead Story

Samsung Electronics Launches A Customizable Water Purifier

Samsung said it has applied an auto smart care solution so that users can manage their products on their own amid the contactless trend

Samsung electronics
Samsung electronics launches its new customizable water purifier. Unsplash

Samsung Electronics on Monday launched a customizable water purifier in South Korea as the tech giant eyes to expand sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend. Samsung said the BESPOKE water purifier, which was first unveiled at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show 2021 in January, is now available in South Korea at prices between 7,39,000 won ($650) and 1.299 million won.

The overseas launch schedule of the product is yet to be determined, Samsung added. The new water purifier is an under-sink, modular-type product that offers enhanced customizing options. Users can order the product with a single or multiple faucets and select from a standard ambient, cold-ambient model, or hot-cold model, depending on their preferences. They could also install the filter module either vertically or horizontally under the sink, reports Yonhap news agency.

The water purifier comes in three colors — black, white, and rose gold — but Samsung plans to add navy, green and silver color options later. Samsung said its water purifier equipped with a four-level filter system could purify a maximum of 2,500 liters of water, which is enough for a four-person family to drink for a year without changing the filter.

ALSO READ: Samsung Electronics Introduces Its First-ever Water Purifier

Its filter system was certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International, a U.S-based testing and inspection organization, in 73 categories, the most among tankless water purifiers manufactured in South Korea, according to Samsung. The company said it used stainless steel purification pipes and that the water purifier would sanitize them every three days. If consumers do not use the product for four hours, it would also automatically discharge water.

While most water purifier makers offer maintenance services through technician visits, Samsung said it has applied an auto smart care solution so that users can manage their products on their own amid the contactless trend, reports Yonhap news agency. With the latest product, Samsung is expected to enter into fierce competition with local water purifier makers, including Coway Co., LG Electronics Inc., and SK Magic Co. Most water purifiers are used here through rental services, but Samsung said it plans to focus on selling the product for now, though it is reviewing providing rental programs with local partners in the near future. (IANS/SP)

