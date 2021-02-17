Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Samsung Kiosk Machine To Highlight Advanced Security And Hygiene Features
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Samsung Kiosk Machine To Highlight Advanced Security And Hygiene Features

Samsung said the kiosk's touch screen is coated with a special film that boasts antibacterial and sterilization effects

0
Samsung Kiosk
Samsung Kiosk is an all-in-one self-service machine. Pixabay

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said it has launched a kiosk machine in South Korea that highlights advanced security and hygiene features, as the tech giant enters the self-service machine business amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend. A kiosk is an all-in-one self-service machine that allows consumers to select, order, and pay for services and products at restaurants, marts, and pharmacies.

Samsung said its first-ever kiosk machine will be globally available in the first half of the year. The company signed a partnership with Fiserv, leading payments and financial services solutions provider, to sell the kiosk.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The product with a 24-inch touch display comes in three types — wall-mounted, standing, and table. It is powered by an advanced system-on-chip and does not require a separate personal computer to manage content and payment information, reports Yonhap news agency. Samsung said the kiosk’s touch screen is coated with a special film that boasts antibacterial and sterilization effects and was recognized by the US-based safety certification organization Underwriters Laboratories.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Save Elderly

The kiosk, which runs on a Linux-based Tizen operating system, is applied with Knox, Samsung’s security solution that protects its payment platform and data from hacking. Those who have Samsung Kiosk can manage the machine in real-time through its remote management system, the company added. (IANS)

Previous articleAll About The Underrated Ex-Cricketer: Dilip Doshi
Next articleA Few Skin Procedures To Uplift Your Camera Ready Face

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more
Business

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more
Environment

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Please Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Study: Pregnant Women Appeared To Be At A Higher Risk Of Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women appeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study conducted in the US. The study,...
Read more

Study: Cybercriminals Targeting Web Applications On Automated Tools

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals targeting web applications have grown more reliant on automated tools as nearly 20 percent of the attacks detected were fuzzing attacks, trying to...
Read more

Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly planning to roll out a feature for its Pixel smartphones in the Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada