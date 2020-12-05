Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home India Sania Mirza Learnt To Appreciate Small Things in Pandemic
IndiaLead StorySports

Sania Mirza Learnt To Appreciate Small Things in Pandemic

Sania Mirza talks on Lakshmi Manchu's show

Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza & Manish Paul at Max Bupa Walk for Health. Pinterest

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family.

Sania opened up on popular southern actress Lakshmi Manchu’s show “Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu”.

“I think the discovery I have made is that it doesn’t take a lot to be happy, this pandemic has taught me to appreciate the small things, to be around family, to eat home-cooked food, we don’t need food from outside every single day,” Sania said.

“Just kind of enjoy the fact you’re around your parents and you’re healthy. That’s a realization honestly, I’ve really had. I felt like we’re okay not shopping, it’s okay not to shop, it’s okay not to buy,” she added.

Lakshmi Manchu’s show is available on the SouthBay channel. (IANS)

