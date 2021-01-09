Sunday, January 10, 2021
Science And Technology Cluster To Be Set Up In Hyderabad
India
Science & Technology

Science And Technology Cluster To Be Set Up In Hyderabad

Means to encourage scientific enterprise and to push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance

Hyderabad Cluster
An initiative of the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). Pixabay

Hyderabad, a hub of innovation, has been selected for setting up a Science and Technology Cluster, an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).

To be led by Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), the cluster was formally launched by Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof K. Vijay Raghavan on Friday. It aims to bolster nationwide scientific collaboration in the innovation hub of the country.

The Principal Scientific Adviser has proposed the establishment of mega S&T clusters in four cities that have strong organizations, institutions, and industries focused on science and technology – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Pune.

These S&T clusters are a means to encourage scientific enterprise and to push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance.

“The goal of PM-STIAC is to develop a futuristic roadmap for science and technology in India. Creation of mega clusters that leverage the local science and technology expertise will pave the way for faster and more efficient deployment of scientific outcomes. We believe that the new Hyderabad cluster will enable and empower patents, products, and profits while solving problems that afflict society,” said Vijay Raghavan.

He noted that India has retained its position as the most innovative country among the Central and South Asian countries. It is also the world’s third-largest start-up hub and continues to grow at a steady pace. With continuing state and central government support, India has the potential to vault to the top of this list.

Telangana, the youngest state in India, has one of the highest growth rates in the country due to its focus on innovation in all sectors, and from all constituents. Hyderabad has, therefore, been chosen as one of the cities for setting up a mega S&T cluster.

Hyderabad Cluster
Science and Technology cluster launched in Hyderabad. IANS

Housing the nation’s largest bio-cluster, Genome Valley, which is a group of roughly 200 companies, it is also the ‘Pharma Capital of India’ contributing to about 35 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical output. It is also the ‘Seed Capital of India’ and one of the largest digital technology hubs. It houses over 60 government, multinational, and private research institutions.

“The creation of the Hyderabad Cluster, driven by RICH, will help discovery and invention in the labs to move to implementation, promising to change the lives of the citizens. We are looking to help launch at least 5 large impactful companies over a period of the next 5-7 years, which will benefit millions, generate wealth, and create over 100,000 jobs across the country. Longer-term, our goal is to make Telangana the best Centre of Excellence for Lifesciences, Agriculture, and Digital Technology,” said Rama Rao.

The creation of the S&T clusters aims to solve complex local challenges by creating networks between diverse stakeholders ranging from national research and academic institutions, industries, associations, startups, civil society entities, state governments, and central ministries, by providing innovative solutions that transform lives.

The formation of the Hyderabad S&T mega cluster will strengthen the available body of knowledge and drive innovation for addressing key problems at the city and state levels.

“At the Hyderabad Cluster, we will foster multi-disciplinary research and entrepreneurship to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all. We will work with MSMEs, startups, researchers, and the industry to rapidly commercialize promising ideas. The vision is to make Hyderabad the best science startup hub that will become the #1 destination for science startups,” said RICH Director General Ajit Rangnekar.

RICH has fostered collaboration between entities in its core focus sectors of aerospace and defense, food and agriculture, and life sciences for an effective innovation ecosystem. RICH has also expanded its operations into allied fields such as sustainability – with a focus on renewable energy and waste management – and emerging technology. (IANS)

